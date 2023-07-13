One of the best cordless vacuum deals is available at Walmart today. It’s possible to buy the Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum for $200, saving you $173 off the regular price of $373. A great cordless vacuum for keeping your home cleaner than ever, it’s sure to be a great investment. Here’s everything else you need to know before you commit to a purchase. Remember — the deal won’t last long at this price.

Why you should buy the Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

As Dyson’s slimmest and most easy to move around cordless vacuum, the Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum is perfectly aimed at hard floors. It’s designed for multi-directional hard floor cleaning so you can easily pick up irritants on the hard floor. After all, often picking up dust and debris on a hard floor can feel harder to achieve than on a carpet. Thanks to its omnidirectional soft roller cleaner head, it can pick up going both forwards and backward so you get a better clean without having to put more effort in. It effortlessly glides around so it can cope with tight spaces or move around awkward obstacles.

Offering similar functionality to the other best cordless vacuums around, the Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum is also capable of trapping 99.99% of particles, dust, and allergens including those as small as 0.3 microns. It then expels cleaner air than the air you breathe.

The Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum isn’t limited in how you use it either as it can easily be converted into a handheld any time you need to clean surfaces or awkward gaps that a regular vacuum cleaner can’t reach. It’ll even lie completely flat so you can squeeze it under the couch without any bother. At all times, its powerful cyclones ensure nothing is left behind. The Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum also comes with a combination tool for any precise vacuuming needs, while there’s a docking station for when you need to charge it.

Usually priced at $373, the Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum is down to $200 for a limited time only at Walmart. You don’t have long thought as this is likely to end soon. If you’re keen to make your home even cleaner than before, this is an ideal cordless vacuum to buy so hit the buy button fast.

Editors' Recommendations