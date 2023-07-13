 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Dyson Cordless Vacuum can be yours for $200 thanks to Walmart

Jennifer Allen
By

One of the best cordless vacuum deals is available at Walmart today. It’s possible to buy the Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum for $200, saving you $173 off the regular price of $373. A great cordless vacuum for keeping your home cleaner than ever, it’s sure to be a great investment. Here’s everything else you need to know before you commit to a purchase. Remember — the deal won’t last long at this price.

Why you should buy the Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

As Dyson’s slimmest and most easy to move around cordless vacuum, the Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum is perfectly aimed at hard floors. It’s designed for multi-directional hard floor cleaning so you can easily pick up irritants on the hard floor. After all, often picking up dust and debris on a hard floor can feel harder to achieve than on a carpet. Thanks to its omnidirectional soft roller cleaner head, it can pick up going both forwards and backward so you get a better clean without having to put more effort in. It effortlessly glides around so it can cope with tight spaces or move around awkward obstacles.

Offering similar functionality to the other best cordless vacuums around, the Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum is also capable of trapping 99.99% of particles, dust, and allergens including those as small as 0.3 microns. It then expels cleaner air than the air you breathe.

Related

The Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum isn’t limited in how you use it either as it can easily be converted into a handheld any time you need to clean surfaces or awkward gaps that a regular vacuum cleaner can’t reach. It’ll even lie completely flat so you can squeeze it under the couch without any bother. At all times, its powerful cyclones ensure nothing is left behind. The Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum also comes with a combination tool for any precise vacuuming needs, while there’s a docking station for when you need to charge it.

Usually priced at $373, the Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum is down to $200 for a limited time only at Walmart. You don’t have long thought as this is likely to end soon. If you’re keen to make your home even cleaner than before, this is an ideal cordless vacuum to buy so hit the buy button fast.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Roborock Prime Day sale brings huge savings on top robot vacuums
The S7 Max Ultra vacuuming in a messy room.

This content was produced in partnership with Roborock.
Prime Day is a good opportunity to land some great tech deals, and among the Prime Day deals taking place are some great robot vacuum deals. If you’re looking for a discount on some of the best robot vacuums you should turn your eyes toward Roborock’s robot vacuum model lineup. Roborock is responsible for several of the models on the best robot vacuum list, and its Prime Day pricing is hard to beat. Amazon is offering massive discounts through July 16 on several Roborock vacuums. We’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking them down, so read onward to save big on a Roborock robot vacuum while you can.

You can always check out Roborock’s storefront to see the full list of deals that are currently available.
Shop Now
 
Roborock S8 — $150 off, now $600

Read more
This cordless vacuum is under $100 in Walmart’s Prime Day sale
Wyze Cordless Vacuum

Today we're covering all of the best Prime Day deals and this one... isn't on Amazon? Yeah, Walmart is doing a summer sale as well. I know it, you know it, they know it... this is a "Prime Day" sale in anything but name. So, as part of Walmart's Prime Day vacuum deals, you can get a Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum for just $97. That's $102 off the usual $199 and a great reason to shop Walmart even during Prime Day. But, much like the necessity of being a Prime member to shop Prime Day deals, you'll need to join Walmart+ to take advantage of this deal. You can join it for just a month now or

if you prefer. Explore our guide comparing Walmart+ and Prime to learn more.

Read more
The Best ECOVACS Prime Day deals: Hands-free cleaning and intelligent vacuum-mop combos
N8 PRO+ lifestyle image with child nearby

This content was produced in partnership with ECOVACS
Amazon's Prime Day is back, and its own tech, devices, and gear aren't the only things worth shopping during the big event. This year there's a definite focus on more practical items, like cleaning supplies, food, and other items you might need -- but can get at an excellent discount -- as opposed to electronics like TVs, game consoles, tablets, and beyond. But one tech item that should be in every home is a smart cleaning solution, or rather a smart vacuum and mop combo, precisely like what ECOVACS offers. Each model is different, but for the most part they offer hands-free cleaning and maintenance so you can focus on your busy life, and not have to worry about all the messes that you leave behind, that your kids might make, or that your pets might create. In the interest of brevity, we've collected all of the best ECOVACS deals that are live as part of the event, and you can peruse those below.
ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 PRO+ -- $300, was $700

Most smart vacuums are expensive, inordinately expensive -- we get it. But the N8+ PRO is an entry-level vacuum and mop that offers a host of intelligent features, for a low price, and that's before you even consider the Prime Day discounts going on right now. And just because you're sticking to a budget doesn't mean you'll sacrifice features, as this vacuum and mop combo is smart, capable, and convenient. That explains why the N8 PRO+ has become the top choice for over 500,000 users.

Read more