The Amazon Echo Show goes on sale for the first time ever

If you hurry, you can buy the Amazon Echo Show and Amazon Echo Dot for a discount.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to bring Amazon Alexa into your life, there’s truly no time like the present. You can gift yourself either the Amazon Echo Show or the Echo Dot, both of which are on sale for a limited time. These two devices have had the limelight stolen from them in the last couple weeks, especially given Amazon’s hardware show last week. But now, the Show and the Dot are grabbing our attention once again, and they’re using price discounts to do so. In fact, this marks the first time ever that the Show has gone on sale since its debut in May.

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Show for $200, which is $30 less than the normal price of $230 (that’s a 13-percent discount, for those who are counting). If you need a refresher about the Show, it’s a touchscreen device that allows you to watch videos, make and receive hands-free video calls, and monitor your security devices. Think of it as a small tablet that you can also control with your voice. Indeed, with eight microphones, your voice will trigger the Show no matter where in a room you may be, and the device can even obey your commands if it’s playing music at the same time. You can order the Show at its discounted price in either a black or white version.

Then, there’s the Amazon Echo Dot, the smallest member of the Alexa-enabled family. While it’s normally just under $50, you can currently snag one of these guys for under $45, representing a $5 discount (or 10 percent off). Like its older sibling, the Echo Dot can be ordered in either black or white, and it is of course fully integrated with Alexa, allowing you to “play music, control smart home devices, make calls, send and receive messages, provide information, read the news, set alarms, read audiobooks from Audible, control Amazon Video on Fire TV, and more.”

But don’t dawdle — while Amazon often has flash sales in its online store, it’s likely that these deals won’t last long. And given the recent popularity of Alexa, we can only suppose that these discounts are fleeting.