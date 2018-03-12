Ecovacs’ 3 new cleaning bots will help you keep your home neat and tidy

Keeping your home clean is getting a little bit easier after Ecovacs Robotics launched three new robot vacuums at the International Home and Housewares Show. The Chinese company has established itself as the firm to beat when it comes to autonomous cleaning solutions, and its latest offerings are upping the ante yet again. Meet the new Deebot Ozmo 930, Deebot Ozmo 610, and Deebot 900.

The Deebot Ozmo 930 features the company’s Smart Navi technology, which uses laser scan mapping to create accurate floor plans, which in turn allows for more efficient cleaning routes. There is also the addition of adaptive floor sensing (AFS), which automatically increases the robot’s suction power whenever it moves from hard surfaces to the carpet, allowing for a deeper clean. You can set up virtual barriers to tell the Deebot where it can and can’t go by way of the companion Ecovacs app, and of course, like any good 21st-century tool, the vacuum is voice-enabled through Amazon Alexa and Google Home compatibility.

As for the Deebot Ozmo 610, this robot uses Smart Move technology to map efficient routes to clean the entirety of your floor. Ozmo technology allows the robotic vacuum to mop as well as suction (something the 930 does as well), and the “V”-shaped main brush on the 610 promises to help better lift dirt and dust from carpets. This model is also voice controlled and also is compatible with the Deebot app.

Finally, the Deebot 900, which also features Smart Navi technology and the availability of virtual barriers. This bot, however, also boasts multiple cleaning modes that you can set via the companion app so that you can increase power or functionality to ensure that the bot cleans away hair, dirt, and debris. Like the other models, the 900 is compatible with Alexa and Google Home.