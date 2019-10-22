Eufy already builds RoboVac robotic vacuum cleaners and cordless stick vacs. And now Eufy is continuing its outright assault on established vacuum cleaner brands with the new RoboVac G30 Edge, the S11 Go Handstick Vacuum cleaner, and two versions of a hand vac called the H11 Handheld Vacuum.

RoboVac G30 Edge



The RoboVac G30 Edge significantly upgrades the earlier RoboVac 30 and 30C models, each of which has a maximum 2000 PA suction power. If you’re keeping score, you might as well get out a pen and paper, because the G30 also adds smart, dynamic navigation with real-time mapping, a smart cleaning report, and recharge-and-resume. The last feature sends the vac to its charging station when battery power gets low and then right back to where it left off with a fully charged battery.

Like the other RoboVac 30 family models, the G30 Edge runs for up to 100 minutes per charge, uses an E11 high-performance filter, has dual-hall sensors and boundary strips, and works with Alexa or Google Assistant.

The new Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge will be available for $320 in January 2020.

S11 Go Handstick Vacuum Cleaner



The Eufy S11 Go Handstick Vacuum Clearer is a new cordless form factor for the company. S11 Go will be available this coming January with a single battery for $250 or with two batteries for $320.

The double-battery S11 Go vac runs up to 80 minutes per charge, twice the duration of the single-battery model. Spinning up to 80,000 RPM with a two-tier cyclone system, the S11 Go generates a maximum of 20,000 PA suction power.

In addition to LED headlights, the S11 Go Handstick comes with the following tools and accessories, including a mini-motorized brush, a 2-in-1 combination tool, a long crevice tool, a soft roller cleaner head (with the double-battery version only), an extension hose, and a docking station.

H11 and H11 Pure Handheld Vacuum Cleaners

Cordless and ultra-compact, according to Eufy (but we have no specific weights or dimensions yet), the H11 and H11 Pure handheld vacuum cleaners can generate up to 5,500 PA suction power. The new hand vacs’ 13-minute maximum running time per charge will be less if you run at full power.

An included portable charger with a USB to Micro USB cable should get you back to cleaning fairly quickly, but Eufy hasn’t released the required charging time. The H11 handheld will list for $50, and the H11 Pure, with an included HEPA air filter, will sell for $60. Eufy says both models will be available this December.

