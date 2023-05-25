Robot vacuum flash sale: Save on Eufy, Roomba, and Shark

If you’re thinking about buying a robot vacuum to help keep your home clean, you should check out Amazon’s flash sale on different models from brands like Eufy, Roomba, and Shark. While there’s a lot of robot vacuum deals to choose from, you’ll want to decide which one to buy quickly because we’re not sure which ones are quickly selling out. Look through the offers, and when you see the device that matches your budget and needs, add it to your cart and check out immediately.

What to buy in Amazon’s robot vacuum flash sale

Anker’s Eufy is one of the best robot vacuum brands, and its cheapest product in Amazon’s flash sale — the — happens to be part of our roundup of the best robot vacuums as the best low-profile choice. For just $200, following a $30 discount on its original price of $230, you’ll be getting a super-thin robot vacuum that can slide under most furniture, with a battery life of 100 minutes on a single charge and 1,300Pa of suction power to make sure that it can clean your entire home in each session.

Most shoppers, however, will think about iRobot’s Roomba when you mention robot vacuums. If you’re willing to purchase a refurbished product with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, you can get the for $180, which is $80 lower than its sticker price of $260. Meanwhile, Shark, another popular brand in the space, has the cheapest option in Amazon’s sale. The , which features LIDAR technology for precision home mapping and laser navigation to avoid objects that’s a necessity in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, is available for just $175, for savings of $275 on its original price of $450.

We’re not sure how much time is left in Amazon’s robot vacuum flash sale, so it’s highly recommended that you make your decision on which model to buy as fast as you can. You can’t go wrong with either Eufy, Roomba, or Shark, so it’s all just a matter of finding the robot vacuum with the perfect set of features and price for you. Once you’ve narrowed it down, proceed with the purchase immediately as stocks are probably already selling out.

