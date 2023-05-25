 Skip to main content
Robot vacuum flash sale: Save on Eufy, Roomba, and Shark

If you’re thinking about buying a robot vacuum to help keep your home clean, you should check out Amazon’s flash sale on different models from brands like Eufy, Roomba, and Shark. While there’s a lot of robot vacuum deals to choose from, you’ll want to decide which one to buy quickly because we’re not sure which ones are quickly selling out. Look through the offers, and when you see the device that matches your budget and needs, add it to your cart and check out immediately.

What to buy in Amazon’s robot vacuum flash sale

Anker’s Eufy is one of the best robot vacuum brands, and its cheapest product in Amazon’s flash sale — the — happens to be part of our roundup of the best robot vacuums as the best low-profile choice. For just $200, following a $30 discount on its original price of $230, you’ll be getting a super-thin robot vacuum that can slide under most furniture, with a battery life of 100 minutes on a single charge and 1,300Pa of suction power to make sure that it can clean your entire home in each session.

Most shoppers, however, will think about iRobot’s Roomba when you mention robot vacuums. If you’re willing to purchase a refurbished product with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, you can get the for $180, which is $80 lower than its sticker price of $260. Meanwhile, Shark, another popular brand in the space, has the cheapest option in Amazon’s sale. The , which features LIDAR technology for precision home mapping and laser navigation to avoid objects that’s a necessity in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, is available for just $175, for savings of $275 on its original price of $450.

We’re not sure how much time is left in Amazon’s robot vacuum flash sale, so it’s highly recommended that you make your decision on which model to buy as fast as you can. You can’t go wrong with either Eufy, Roomba, or Shark, so it’s all just a matter of finding the robot vacuum with the perfect set of features and price for you. Once you’ve narrowed it down, proceed with the purchase immediately as stocks are probably already selling out.

Amazon’s $20 Echo Dot deal is back, complete with free music
amazon offers 99 dot for auto renewal music unlimited subscription echo 3rd gen 0 and 1 month of 7 with 4

Technically speaking, Amazon's older Echo devices are just as good as the newer models, and they all feature the Alexa smart assistant built-in. Some of the best Amazon deals include offers on the Echo smart speakers, and there's even a dedicated guide for Amazon Echo deals currently available. This next offer is worth calling out separately, however, as it adds a little extra to sweeten the deal. You can grab the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speaker for just $20, which is an incredible price on its own, and saves you about $20 to boot. Currently, Amazon is offering up to 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited free with your purchase -- make sure you're logged in to see the deal! As Music Unlimited is getting more expensive this year this is a great way to get in for a steal.

Why You Should Buy the Amazon Echo Dot
Our celebrity reviewer, Caleb Denison gave the smart speaker high marks in his Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen review, back in 2019. At the time, he praised it for its exceptional sound quality, intelligent onboard assistant thanks to Alexa, improved style and aesthetics, and better microphone sensitivity. Although the Echo ecosystem has come a long way since then, with the Echo Dot 5th Gen being one of the latest, the older models are still a solid entry point, and great for anyone that doesn't have a smart speaker in their home yet.

Read more
Ends tonight: Usually $430, this Shark robot vacuum is $160 today
shark av2001 ai robot vacuum deal woot february 2023

If you've always wanted to add a robot vacuum to your cleaning arsenal but the smart home devices have been beyond your budget, this may be what you've been waiting for -- the Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum for just $160, following a 63% discount from Amazon's Woot. That's $270 in savings on its sticker price of $430, but you'll need to hurry with purchase because time is running out for you to take advantage of one of the most attractive robot vacuum deals we've seen in a long time.

Why you should buy the Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum
The best robot vacuums can pick up dirt and debris from all kinds of surfaces, and the Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum can do the same thing with its powerful suction and PowerFins brushroll. The brushroll is also a self-cleaning one, so it's also great for cleaning up pet hair because they are removed immediately to prevent tangling. You can control the robot vacuum through the SharkClean app, where you can set schedules for cleaning sessions, give instructions on which rooms and high-traffic zones to target, and activate UltraClean mode when you need it. You also have the option of accessing these functions through voice commands with the help of Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant.

Read more
Flash sale drops the price of the Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock to $12
A woman checks the time on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential.

If you weren't born before the 2000s, you may not be familiar with the traditional alarm clock that sits next to your bedside, especially since all the same functions can be found on a mobile these days anyway. Of course, for a lot of folks, they want to get away from over-reliance on a phone and opening it first thing in the morning, which is where the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential comes in. It acts like a traditional alarm clock but with a few added features to get the most out of it. Not only that, but it's going for an incredibly low $12 at Walmart, rather than the usual $50 you'd find it for, and even better, that's lower than the $15 it was going for last week!

Why you should buy the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
When we reviewed the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, we described it as tech meets nostalgia because it truly is. It looks like a traditional, old-school alarm clock but it offers so much more. It has a big and bold display so you can check out the time from anywhere in the room. However, its 4-inch display will also offer insight into things like what the temperature is right now. Best of all, like the best smart displays, you can use it to ask Google for help.

Read more