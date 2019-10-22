Eufy is about too step up its smart home security offerings. The EufyCam 2 security camera system joins the original EufyCam E wireless home security camera starting this November. Eufy also announced a new battery-operated Eufy Video Doorbell for early 2020 that will sell along with the current, wire-powered Eufy Security Video Doorbell.

Both new Eufy home security devices are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smart home platforms. The EufyCam 2 also works with Apple’s HomeKit.

Eufy Video Doorbell

The battery-powered Eufy Video Doorbell shares the wire-powered version’s 2560 x 1920 2K video resolution with Wide Dynamic Resolution (WDR), a surveillance industry term for a camera that balances bright and dark lighting to show clear images.

A.I.-powered like its brand mate, the new video doorbell employs Eufy’s Smart Human Detection. This feature differentiates the shape of human bodies and face patterns from other animals, so you won’t be alerted if a squirrel climbs into the camera’s view, for example.

We don’t have specifics on the Eufy Video Doorbell’s battery technology, but the company claims up to 180 days per battery charge. Secure video clip storage will be available for no cost with the new video doorbell, as it was with the original. A free Wi-Fi security chime comes with the video doorbell.

Scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2020, the new battery-powered Eufy Video Doorbell will have a list price of $199.

EufyCam 2

Eufy’s new EufyCam 2 sounds quite a bit like the original Eufy Cam E. The surveillance camera has full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution with night vision, as well as Smart Image Enhancement. This feature isn’t defined in the prelaunch materials we received, but it likely works the same as the WDR feature in the Video Doorbell, managing light and dark areas to create the clearest possible images.

Eufy rates the EufyCam 2 to run for up to 365 days per battery charge. There is no fee to view the stored video in the cloud. The EufyCam 2 requires a Eufy HomeBase hub. The hub for the current EufyCam E has a MicroSD slot for cards with up to 128GB of storage for local viewing and backup. It’s reasonable to assume the new camera model will have the same feature.

When the EufyCam 2 launches in November 2019, a 2-camera kit with an included Eufy HomeBase will list for $349.

