Here are all the ways you can still get a free Echo Dot

AJ Dellinger
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, one of the hottest items available was the Amazon Echo Dot. The third generation of Amazon’s miniature smart speaker powered by Alexa was half off all over the place and bundled with all sorts of other devices that you could pick up.

Don’t worry, just because the two biggest shopping days of the year have already passed you by doesn’t mean that savings aren’t still out there. There are still ways to score the Amazon Echo Dot for free—you just have to find the right bundle. Lucky for you, we’ve already spotted all the ways you can add the device to your smart home. Just pick the best one for you:

Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot: $199; save $50
The Amazon Echo Dot costs $50 on its own, so you can get it for free if you grab it bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell. Ring, which got bought up by Amazon earlier this year, is one of the more trusted names in smart home cameras and the Ring Doorbell is a great tool for keeping an eye on your front door even when you aren’t home. This bundle is the perfect starter pack for setting up a smart home security system.

Echo Dot Bundle with Sengled Lights: $40; save $50
If you’re looking to set up a smart lighting system in your house, the Smart Bulb Kit from Sengled just might be the way to go. You get two connected light bulbs, the smart hub needed to control the lights, and an Echo Dot. You get the whole bundle for less than the cost of an Echo Dot all on its own, and with the $50 savings it’s basically a freebie in this bundle.

Philips Hue Lights with Echo Dot Bundle: $105; save $95
Another smart lighting bundle, this time from Phillips. The Hue lighting system might be the most popular connected lighting option out there, and you’ll get two bulbs and a hub in this bundle. Add to that an Echo Dot that is basically a freebie and you’ll be well on your way to automating the lighting around your home.

