Get ready for summer with the Frigidaire portable AC unit

Why it matters to you When it comes to air conditioners, window units don't rate as the most fashionable, and increasingly stylish portable offerings are coming to market.

It’s high time to turn on your AC, and if you don’t want a large window unit cramping your style, you might instead consider the latest offering from Frigidaire. The home appliance company has a new portable air conditioner for 2017, and at 12,000 BTUs, it’s bound to keep you cool in even the hottest months of the year.

The Frigidaire Gallery Portable Air Conditioner comes in at about a foot wide, a foot deep, and three feet high. Thanks to its Wi-Fi control, you can choose to cool your room from anywhere at anytime by way of the Frigidaire Smart App. You can use your smartphone to turn the unit on or off, change its temperature, control what mode it operates in, and adapt fan speeds.

And thanks to this portable AC’s 360 Airflow technology, cool air will circulate in an upward, continuous spiral, which purportedly cools your room faster. And if you can cool your room faster, you can keep your AC on for shorter periods of time, saving both your wallet and the planet. In fact, the unit comes with an eco mode that automatically turns airflow on and off at regular intervals to keep your set temperature.

Of course, given that this is a 2017 device, the portable AC is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can use nothing more than your voice to set, raise, or lower your temperature, and turn your AC on and off. And aside from cooling, this unit also comes with a clean air ionizer that promises to remove pollen and impurities from your home environment.

To keep things discreet, the unit comes with a modern window kit that allegedly takes just seconds to install without any tools, and has anti-theft feature built right in.

The Frigidaire Gallery Portable AC is available now for a rather hefty $649, but then again, you can’t really put a price on comfort, now can you?