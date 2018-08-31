GE and Electrolux kitchen appliances get helpful with Google Assistant support

Share

We could all use an assistant in the kitchen. While an actual helping hand might be a little too much to ask for, appliance makers GE and Electrolux are looking to help keep your hands free with the introduction of voice-command features that will integrate with Google Assistant.

According to GE, the company’s full line of Wi-Fi Connect appliances now welcome Google Assistant support. That will make it easier for you to communicate with your internet-connected devices through Google’s voice-powered assistant service. The improved compatibilitiy will simplify the command process, allowing you to say things like, “Hey, Google, preheat the oven to 425 degrees” and trust that the A.I. will take care of the task for you without requiring any additional input.

GE announced that it plans to offer a full range of products that will offer connected services, including Google Assistant support. Those appliances will include refrigerators, ovens, ventilation hoods, dishwashers, air conditioners, washers, and dryers, and will be spread across five distinct brands produced by the massive manufacturer.

“For GE Appliances, connected leadership starts with consumer tech that is purposeful and practical,” Shawn Stover, the vice president of GE Appliances’ SmartHome Solutions team, said in a statement. “Working with Google, we have created a more natural way to communicate with your appliances that allows you to speak your request like you would with any friend or family member who’s helping around the house.”

To enable the Google Assistant functionality, link your Google Home account to U+ Connect, GE’s platform for internet-connected appliances. Once enabled, you’ll be able to issue shorthand commands that Google Assistant will understand and enact.

Joining GE in the adoption of Google Assistant support is Electrolux, the world’s second-largest appliance-maker. Starting in 2019, the company will include new functionality with its internet-connected kitchen products — starting with ovens — that will expand voice controls available through Google’s voice assistant.

“We are very happy to collaborate with Google to give people a simple, rewarding way of interacting with their connected Electrolux appliances,” says Dan Arler, head of major appliances EMEA at Electrolux. “Voice control supports a clear user need. Whether it’s hands-free cooking or just an easier way to interact with the oven, we think consumers will love it.”