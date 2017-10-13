Genius Kitchen provides inspiration and education for your cooking needs

Why it matters to you Looking for inspiration, recipes, and original content for your cooking? Genius Kitchen can help.

There is no reason for you to ever be lonely in your kitchen again thanks to new programming on Genius Kitchen, the food-focused “multiplatform digital-media brand” that is comprised of original shows, recipe and cooking demonstrations, and everything else you might need to whet your appetite. Part of the Scripps Lifestyle Studios, Genius Kitchen has just unveiled more than 150 hours of content that can be viewed on Geniuskitchen.com, mobile apps, or connected devices.

As suggested by the multifaceted approach, Genius Kitchen is hoping to endear itself to millennial viewers by providing content just about everywhere they might be. And with content that is easily accessible to both the beginner cook and the gourmand, this might just be the way to get folks to stay in and cook instead of heading to a restaurant or ordering takeout.

“With Genius Kitchen, we set out to develop content that was inherently social and work with talent that could truly connect with young audiences,” Rich Lacy, senior vice president of Digital Brand Creative at Scripps Networks, said in a statement. “This unique, seamless experience explores not only great food, but also the people and fun surrounding it.”

So what can you expect to see on Genius Kitchen? You might check out Australian chef Dan Churchill as he hosts a dinner party for his friends, or watch British culinary expert Nigella Lawson demonstrate easy to follow recipes. In addition to original shows, you can also check out legacy programs like those featuring Anthony Bourdain. Plus, viewers will have access to more than 500,000 recipes from Food.com, any one of which can be delivered straight to a mobile device.

So while you’re watching a Galaxy Cake being made on Pop Culture Baking Class or salivating over shrimp pad thai from Genius Kitchen Recipes, you can get all the instructions you need to stop spectating and start doing. Recipes also tend to feature pop culture references, like emoji macarons, unicorn cake truffles, and spider web deviled eggs (just in time for Halloween).

You can check out the entire suite of offerings at Genius Kitchen’s website, and get some help injecting some fun back into your cooking routine.