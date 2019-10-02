Now you can add an Addams Family chime to your Ring Video Doorbell

When you’re decorating for Halloween you probably don’t think about dressing up your doorbell for the occasion, but maybe you should if you have a Ring Video Doorbell . Now you can add an Addams Family signature Chime tone to your Ring to celebrate the new The Addams Family film coming out on October 11.

This feature has to be activated and works with systems that use Ring Chime or Ring Chime Pro (Wi-Fi-enabled speakers for your Ring Video Doorbell), though there is an app version for your Ring notifications. When activated, your Ring Chime will play the classic Addams Family song instead of a tone, complete with the creepy du-du-du-duhs and snaps. If you’re really excited to use this new feature during Trick-or-Treat, don’t worry. The new Addams Family tone is available now through the end of November.

How to get the new Addams Family chime

To get the new chime, you just need to choose it on the app. To do this, go to the Ring app and tap on the picture of your chime on the app’s dashboard. Next, tap Chime Tones. A list of new tones for your devices will pop up. Choose the Addams Family tone and save the new settings. The next time someone rings your Ring doorbell, you’ll hear the Addams Family song. You may want to try it out yourself, just for fun, though. How to get an Addams Family notification for your Ring app

If you don’t have a Chime or Chime Pro, you can set up an Addams Family notification for your phone through the app. To set it up, open the app and tap on your device on the dashboard. Then tap App Alert Tones from the menu. From there, scroll through the tones until you find the Addams Family option, tap it and tap the back button to save your selection. Now your app will play the Addams Family song instead of a tone or voice notification. If it gets to be too much, you can always switch back to your preferred notification.

Don’t have a video doorbell yet but you’re thinking of getting one? Catch our list of best video doorbells for 2019

