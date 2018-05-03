EMBARGO 6 a.m. PT May 3 Google Assistant grows hookup list to 5,000+ smart home devices and appliances

Share

It’s been a busy four months for Google’s connected home voice assistant. Since January 2018 the Google Assistant connection list grew quickly from 1,500 devices. Now you can say “Hey Google” to more than 5,000 smart home devices, the company reports.

Google said it now has connection compatibility with all major connected device manufacturers in the U.S. The smart home component hookup list, which is still growing, includes cameras, doorbells, locks, sensors, lights, power plugs, thermostats, security systems, and switches.

Google Assistant also connects with major home appliances. The current list of compatible appliances includes ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, clothes washers and dryers, vacuums, fans, heaters, air conditioning units, and air purifiers.

Millions of people control their home entertainment components using Google Assistant and Android TV with their smart TVs to watch television and listen to music. Entertainment queries and commands increased more than 400 percent in the last six months. Many people also use Google Assistant with Chromecast to turn any television set into a smart TV. Google stated it is working with television manufacturers to build Google Assistant into the next generation of TVs launching later this year.

Google is expanding the home entertainment component control connection list, too. This month a new Google Assistant connection to DISH’s Hopper family of receivers will empower more millions of people to skip the remote and manage their sets with voice commands. Logitech Harmony hub compatibility is coming soon, Google announced.

Security applications are another major smart home focus. Google Assistant now works with ADT, First Alert, and Vivin Smart Home home security services.

When the Assistant controls a Nest Hello doorbell, you can configure the connection to send a chime alert to your smart speaker or phone. You also have the option to view a live video stream from the camera.

In addition, Google Assistant supports smart door locks from August and Schlage and Panasonic’s home security cameras.

Google Assistant works today with IKEA smart lights and Deutsche Telekom’s Magenta home control hub. In the coming months, the company plans to add compatibility with ADT lights, Xiaomi lights, Hunter Douglas window treatments, Hisense Portable AC and Dehumidifiers, Arlo security cameras, and a wide range of LG appliances.