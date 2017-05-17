Google Home will soon be able to call your mom, tell you your flight’s been delayed

Why it matters to you Google Home users got some good news at Google I/O 2017. The virtual assistant seems to be catching up with Amazon Alexa, and in some cases, surpassing it.

As expected, a lot of upcoming upgrades for Google Home were announced at Google I/O on Wednesday. The device, embedded with Google Assistant, was announced at last year’s I/O, and it’s come a long way since then.

Since its launch, it’s acquired 50 new features, like Google Shopping and step-by-step cooking. It recently started differentiating between users’ voices, a feature that will come in handy with its new hands-free calling ability. And soon, if you ask Google Home to “Call Mom,” it should connect you to the lady you grew up with instead of your mother-in-law. Unlike with Amazon Alexa’s calling feature — which doesn’t support third-party devices or ordinary phone numbers, just Amazon devices — you can call any phone number in the U.S. or Canada for free, just by asking your device.

Google Home is also getting some limited notifications, called Proactive Assistance. Rishi Chandra, vice president of product management for Google Home, said it’s starting small, with really important alerts, like if the traffic’s bad and you have a meeting to get to or your flight’s delayed. Users won’t hear the device interrupt; instead, it will light up to let you know something’s happening. Sound alerts may come later, and hopefully you’ll be able to sync it with your smart lights to have them blink when you have an important alert.

In terms of entertainment, Google Home will soon work with free Spotify accounts and be able to stream Bluetooth audio from iOS and Android devices — making it easier to listen to audiobooks or podcasts through the speaker. It’s also getting some deeper integration with Chromecast, and will work with HBO Now, CBS, CW, HGTV, Food Network, and more channels. You can also ask Google Home what’s on your DVR. “Everything can be done in a hands-free way right from the comfort of my couch,” said Chandra.

Since the smart speaker is screenless, it’s going to take advantage of your phone, tablet, or TV (via Chromecast) to show you visual information. If you want to get directions, it can send them to your phone, even if it’s an iPhone. (It will take you “straight to Google Maps,” said Chandra.) Want a better look at your calendar? It can pull it up on your TV.

Google Home is also “invading” more countries, and will be coming to Canada, Australia, France, Germany, and Japan this summer.