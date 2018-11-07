Digital Trends
Smart Home

Get your glamour on with Sephora makeup videos piped through the Google Home Hub

Bruce Brown
By

Google Home and Sephora announced a new alliance centered around the Google Home Hub.

Now you can use the Google Home wake-word to call up any of Sephora’s library of makeup tutorials. Just say, “Hey Google, play ________ by Sephora” to watch your choice from the catalog of how-to videos on the Google Home Hub’s 10-inch diagonal display.

If you’re in the middle of applying your makeup and want to review how to create a smokey eyes look, say “Hey Google, show me a smokey eyes video from Sephora.”

google home hub sephora makeup videos

Being able to call up a helpful video hands-free when you’ve just finished applying foundation is a blessing that will save you from needing to clean up your phone or computer later.

You also can manage videos playing on your Google Home Hub with voice commands. So you can pause, skip ahead, or replay an important section of a video when you want your look to be just right.

In addition to the smokey eyes tutorial, Sephora suggested four other videos to call for on the Google Home Hub.

Need help choosing the right foundation? Just say, “Hey Google, show me foundation tips videos from Sephora.”

How about working on contouring? “Hey Google, play everyday contour tutorial from Sephora.”

How many times have you had to re-do your eyebrows? Now you can say, “Hey Google, play get ready with me eyebrow tutorial by Sephora.”

Taking it up a notch for a special event? “Hey Google, show me bold lip color videos by Sephora.”

If you haven’t watch Sephora videos before and wonder about getting beauty advice and makeup lessons from the Internet, consider that last year there were more than 81 million how-to beauty searches on YouTube. Sephora’s YouTube channel has more than one million subscribers and a library of 2,500 plus videos.

Whether you want help finding a perfect fragrance, to learn how to do a voluminous hair blowout, or try something trendy like matte makeup, Sephora has a video to help — and now you can watch them all on a Google Home Hub.

To kick off the new alliance, Sephora is offering a Deam Vanity experience at the firm’s flagship stores at the Prudential Center in Boston, Michigan Avenue in Chicago, North Park in Dallas, Century City and Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles, 34th Street and Union Square in New York City, South Coast Plaza in Orange County, Powell Street in San Francisco, and Valley Fair in San Jose.

Also, Sephora now sells the Google Home Hub online and at the ten flagship locations.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung foldable phone: Everything we know so far
amazon in car delivery prime trunk rec v2
Smart Home

No, Amazon Day isn’t yet another shopping event, but you may find it useful

Don't worry, Amazon Day isn't yet another online shopping extravaganza aimed at wrecking your monthly budget. Instead, it's a delivery option being tested for Prime Members that could actually be pretty useful.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
blockchain beyond bitcoin voters cast their ballots on election da
Smart Home

Alexa, where do I vote? Who’s running? Amazon assistant provides voter help

Midterms are coming, and Alexa is ready. She can tell you where to vote, who's running, what a yes or no vote on a ballot measure means, and -- on election night -- who's winning. What she won't tell you is how you should vote.
Posted By Denny Arar
Smart Home

Our favorite smart thermostats let you stay warm without burning money

The right thermostat can do more than just adjust the temperature of your home, it can also learn about you and help you save money. Check out our picks for the best smart thermostats on the market right now.
Posted By Kim Wetzel, Tyler Lacoma
Smart Home

Rise and shine with the best alarm clocks to kick-start your day

People are finicky about their sleeping habits, but, fortunately, the best alarm clocks can probably match your lifestyle and budget. Here are some of our current favorites, including the Amazon Echo Spot.
Posted By Will Nicol, Gia Liu
amazon black friday deals 2
Computing

You can ship all the things on Amazon for free, but only for a limited time

The online retail wars are heating up. From now and onward for a "limited time," all items will ship for free on Amazon, for everyone, with or without Prime membership with no minimum purchase required. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
woman stalked by abusive ex using smart home tech 31793704233 e8b589f0e1 k
Smart Home

Woman says abusive ex-partner used smart home tech to stalk, harass her

A woman was reportedly harassed and stalked by an abusive ex-partner using smart home technology. He was able to monitor her activity using surveillance cameras and disrupt her nights with loud music and flashing lights.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

Mark your calendars for rolling Amazon device deals leading up to Black Friday

You don't have to wait for Black Friday for deals on Amazon devices. Four rollout dates with different deals let you plan ahead for bargains in Fire tablets, Echo smart home devices, Fire TV devices, and Blink Home Security Camera Systems.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Ring Video Doorbell Pro review
Smart Home

Nest Hello vs. Ring Video Doorbell Pro: Which smart gadget is better?

Video doorbells provide added piece of mind. You can catch porch pirates in the act, your kids throwing an epic party, or a prowler roaming around your driveway. We compare two video doorbells: The Nest Hello vs. The Ring Video Doorbell…
Posted By Erika Rawes
bosch group patents camera inside microwave oven wall ovens 925x618
Smart Home

Patented camera inside microwave ovens will let you watch food blow up

If you've always wanted to watch your food cook inside a microwave oven, your ship just came in. The U.S. Patent Office granted a patent for a microwave oven with a camera to BSH Appliances. BSH may use the camera for A.I.-enabled cooking.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Smart Home

Whip it, blend it, and mix it up with the best hand mixers of 2018

A stand mixer takes up a lot of room on the counter, and it can also be quite expensive. Need an option that's not only affordable but also takes up very little real estate in your kitchen cabinets? Check out these hand mixers.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Gia Liu
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
amazon toy catalogue holiday catalog front and back covers
Smart Home

Amazon sends out physical toy catalog for kids of all ages this holiday season

Amazon confirmed it is shipping a printed holiday toy catalog, "A Holiday of Play," to millions of customers starting in November. The 68-page catalog has QR codes for many toys. A downloadable version links to each product on Amazon.
Posted By Bruce Brown, Lulu Chang
Schlage Connect
Smart Home

Schlage and Amazon lock up a partnership with devices enabled by Alexa

Schlage has been escalating its integration with Amazon's Alexa and is taken this project to the next level with its latest product, the Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt, which integrates with the Amazon Key app.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen