Get your caffeine without thinking thanks to Gourmia’s smart coffeemakers

If there is one appliance in your home you would like to be intelligent, it’s probably your coffeemaker. After all, it’s tough to use your brain when it hasn’t been properly caffeinated, so it’s nice to know that you don’t have to think in order to get your morning cup of joe. Here to help you do just that is Gourmia, which is set to unveil a new line of connected coffee makers at the International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago.

All of the new coffee makers will be compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and integrations with Windows 10 Cortana will come soon. Of course, the devices will also be remotely accessible via the Gourmet mobile app, available for both Android and iOS. The same app can also control a number of other appliances in the Gourmia family, so you can cut down on clutter on your smartphone.

The new models also boast artificial intelligence capabilities that purport to make it easier for the coffeemakers to learn about your preferences and make coffee that suits your taste buds. You can even set different preferences for different times, so if you tell the Gourmia maker to “make me my usual” cup of coffee at 6 a.m., it can be a different brew from what you get at 3 p.m.

“These Gourmia coffeemakers meld the best practices in kitchen gadgetry with fully integrated IoT technologies,” Gourmia founder Heshy Biegeleisen said in a statement. “They offer coffee lovers the most connected appliances, yet still boast simple, friendly usability. And with the convenience offered by our special smartphone app, coffee aficionados are afforded complete control from virtually anywhere. These units truly epitomize our goal to provide smart appliances for smarter living.”

Included in the new line will be the Gourmia GCMW3375, the world’s “first automatic pour-over coffeemaker;” the 10-cup Gourmia GCMW 4750, which features a built-in grinder, LCD screen, timer and keep-warm functions, and strength regulator; the GCMW4875 10-Cup Coffee Maker, which can be used with either pre-ground beans or fresh whole beans; and the GCMW4850 Coffee Grinder and Maker, which features an integrated burr grinder, one-quart. detachable water tank, timer and keep-warm functions, and a strength regulator.