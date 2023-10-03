 Skip to main content
Ends tonight: Save $600 this Greenworks Robot Lawn Mower

Jennifer Allen
By
Greenworks

One of the best lawn mower deals requires you to be fast with $600 off the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower for today only at Best Buy. Yup, you only have a matter of hours left until Best Buy increases the price back to its regular $1,600 value. If you’re keen to avoid manually mowing your lawn, you really need to buy this. Here’s what it offers and how it could enrich your life.

Why you should buy the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower

Anyone considering one of the best robot lawn mowers should consider the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower. It’s a huge timesaver being a fully autonomous lawn mower designed for larger lots. It’s best suited for 3/4 acre lots with a 1/2 acre mowing area. It can handle both flat and sloped grounds with it capable of dealing with up to 22-degree slopes. At the same time, it has a choice of adjustable cut heights from 2.4 inches to 4 inches so it can match your grass type.

The Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower has a brushless motor so it can provide more torque, last longer, and is pretty quiet for what it is. That means you can safely schedule it to work at night via the GreenGuide app without worrying about bothering anyone. There’s also fully integrated GPS tracking so you can check in on your Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower’s location no matter where you are. Its three pivoted cutting blades get things done efficiently, micro mulching grass so there’s no need for fertilizer. If you’re worried about weather conditions, don’t be as the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower is IPX5 waterproof.

The Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower is easy to set up, including everything you need like boundary wire, lawn staples, and all the connectors you could need. In no time, you’ll be saving the effort of manually mowing your lawn and freeing up some time elsewhere in your schedule.

The Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower is usually priced at $1,600 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for just $1,000 so you save $600 along with a bunch of time. The catch? You’ve only got today to buy it at such a great price. Once today ends, the price goes back up so you’ll need to be quick with making your decision.

