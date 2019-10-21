Great cooks need excellent tools. Whether you’re experimenting with a new recipe or making a family favorite, you can count on KitchenAid appliances to perform. The Home Depot dropped prices on stand mixers, an espresso machine, a food processor, and a hand mixer.

We found the best deals on KitchenAid small appliances from The Home Depot and put then all in one place. Whether you’re doing some early holiday gift shopping or upgrading your kitchen tools for the upcoming cooking season, these six deals can help you save up to $150.

KitchenAid Classic 4.5 Qt. 10-Speed Tilt-Head White Stand Mixer –$200 ($60 off)

The KitchenAid Classic 4.5-quart 10-speed tilt-head white stand mixer has a 250-watt motor and is a standard for many experienced cooks. The tilt-head design makes it easy to add ingredients, and 10-speeds provide an excellent range for mixing in the 4.5-quart stainless steel work bowl. This mixer comes with a flat beater and dough hook attachments.

Normally priced at $260, the KitchenAid Classic 4.5-quart mixer is just $200 during this sale. If you need a solid workhorse mixer, take advantage of this discounted price.

KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6 Qt. 10-Speed Black Stand Mixer — $350 ($150 off)

Step up to the pro level with KitchenAid’s Professional 600 Series 6-quart 10-speed stand mixer with a 575-watt motor with overload protection. A pouring shield minimizes splatter when you add ingredients to the wide mouth mixing bowl. This model includes a flat beater, wire whip, and dough hook attachments.

Usually $500, the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6-quart 10-speed black stand mixer is cut $350 for this sale. If you’re ready for a solid investment for cooking for decades to come, this is chance to buy the Pro 600 at a significantly discounted price.

KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. 10-Speed Toffee Delight Stand Mixer — $80 off

The KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart 10-speed Toffee Delight stand mixer is a tilt-head model with a 325-watt motor. This model, which is available in more than 20 different colors, comes with a coated flat beater, wire whip, dough hook attachments, and a pouring shield.

Regularly priced at $380, the KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart 10-speed Toffee Delight stand mixer is just $300 for this sale. If you’re shopping for a powerful mixer to match your decor, this could be a good time to snap up this deal.

KitchenAid Nespresso 5-Cup Sugar Pearl Silver Drip Espresso Machine with Milk Frother — $135 off

You can serve one to five cups of espresso with the KitchenAid Nespresso 5-cup Sugar Pearl Silver drip espresso machine with milk frother. This drip espresso maker uses 19 bars of pressure to create your favorite espresso drinks with Nespresso capsules. Water in the detachable reservoir heats up in less than 30 seconds, and then you’re ready to select from six pre-programmed espresso flavors. The included Aeroccino milk frother heats quickly for lattes and cappuccinos. KitchenAid also includes a Nespresso 16-capsule welcome kit.

Ordinarily $450, the KitchenAid Nespresso 5-cup Sugar Pearl Silver drip espresso machine with milk frother is just $315 during this sale. If you want to upgrade your espresso skills, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire a high-quality machine at a compelling price.

KitchenAid 7-Cup 3-Speed Contour Silver Food Processor — $50 off

The KitchenAid 7-cup 3-speed Contour Silver food processor is a convenient size designed to be easy to use, clean, and store. The included reversible slicing/shredding disc and multipurpose blade store in the bowl. Add ingredients through a feed tube on the bowl lid using an included food pusher.

Instead of its usual $130 price, The Home Depot cut the KitchenAid 7-cup 3-speed Contour Silver food processor to just $80 for this sale. If you want an everyday-use food processor at a great price, now’s the time to click the buy button.

KitchenAid Ultra Power 5-Speed Majestic Yellow Hand Mixer — $10 off

If you’re going to buy a new hand mixer, the KitchenAid Ultra Power 5-speed Majestic Yellow model is a great choice. The 5-speed classic mixer has turbo beaters for thorough mixing, a handle designed for comfort, and a handy ejector button to remove the beaters. The Ultra Power hand mixer is available in a variety of colors at the sale price.

Normally priced at $50, the KitchenAid Ultra Power 5-speed Majestic Yellow hand mixer is just $40 during the sale. If you need a new hand mixer, choose your color and take advantage of this deal.

