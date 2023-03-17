The Hatch Restore 2 is one of the best sleep aids available, as it provides you with sleep sounds, a glowing night light, and dozens of ways to customize its performance. It also functions as an alarm clock, allowing you to program a schedule that automatically runs without additional input. And when your alarm turns on in the morning, there are a few easy ways you can turn it off.

Here’s a closer look at how to turn off your Hatch Restore 2 alarm, along with ways to disable all your scheduled alarms or hit snooze for a bit more sleep.

How to turn off the alarm on Hatch Restore 2

Hatch Restore 2 gives you two ways to turn off your alarm. The first (and easiest) way is to press and hold the Rise button on top of the Restore 2. This button is located on the right side of the top of the device when looking at its front – and it’s easily accessible when placed on a nightstand near your bed. To snooze your alarm, simply tap this button instead of holding it.

Alternatively, you can load up your Hatch app and click the Stop Alarm button that pops up on the screen. This will automatically be displayed when your alarm is going off, so if you have your smartphone nearby, you can turn it off remotely without needing access to your physical Restore 2.

Turn off scheduled alarms on Restore 2

Another great feature included with the Restore 2 is the option to turn off all scheduled alarms. To do this, find the alarm toggle located on the left side of your device. Simply push this into the Off position, and none of your scheduled alarms will turn on. This feature is best used before going on vacation or if you’ll be away from home for an extended period of time, as it ensures you won’t bother anyone else in your home.

To turn your alarms back on, just put the toggle back into the On position. This will reactivate all your scheduled alarms without having to dive into your smartphone app to manually adjust any settings. But if you’d rather turn off scheduled alarms from the app, you’ll be able to find these in the Rise menu – where you can toggle individual alarms on or off as needed.

