This DIY home security Ring Alarm kit is $80 off right now

Since Prime Day is nearly here and the best Prime Day deals have already started, at least in many cases, we decided to check out what security packages were out there and discounted. We found this Ring kit, one of the best home security kits, brought down to just $120. That's an $80 drop from the $200 you'd usually have to pay, and the only catch is that you have to be a Prime member.

Why you should buy the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit

This Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor for your door, motion detector, and a range extender to ensure you can build a Ring kit around your entire home. This equipment is likely enough to give you piece of mind for a small home and get you well on your way to better security for a larger or medium-sized home. Since this is a kit, not a locked in set, there is also room to expand your coverage as needed after you see how things work from here.

