This DIY home security Ring Alarm kit is $80 off right now

By
The latest Ring Alarm 5-piece kit, with all of the pieces displayed together.
Ring

Since Prime Day is nearly here and the best Prime Day deals have already started, at least in many cases, we decided to check out what security packages were out there and discounted. We found this Ring kit, one of the best home security kits, brought down to just $120. That’s an $80 drop from the $200 you’d usually have to pay, and the only catch is that you have to be a Prime member. Tap the button immediately below to see the kit for yourself, or keep reading to learn more about what is included and the best way to become a Prime member for free.

Why you should buy the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit

This Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor for your door, motion detector, and a range extender to ensure you can build a Ring kit around your entire home. This equipment is likely enough to give you piece of mind for a small home and get you well on your way to better security for a larger or medium-sized home. Since this is a kit, not a locked in set, there is also room to expand your coverage as needed after you see how things work from here.

Unfortunately, to take advantage of this deal, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member. Luckily, becoming a member is super easy and now is a great time to do so since Prime Day starts in just a couple of days. If you’re new to Prime, you can become a member for free for 30 days with the Amazon Prime free trial. The free trial gives access to all of the Prime Day deals, Amazon music, the latest Amazon Prime Video shows and movies, and everything else a normal membership would give. As a result, if you’re interested in taking advantage of this deal, this is an excellent time to sign up for Amazon Prime.

If you’re now a Prime member and are ready to save on the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit, go ahead and tap the button below. There, you’ll see the full 5-piece kit being offered for just $120, which is $80 down from $200. Then, go check out more Ring deals to expand your kit, get the video doorbell, and more. If this isn’t for you, however, be sure to check out our collection of security camera deals and Ring alternatives for other ways to make your home secure.

