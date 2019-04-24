Digital Trends
Amazon and Best Buy drop the price of the Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Sensor

Bruce Brown
Amazon and Best Buy both cut the price for one of our favorite smart thermostats, the Ecobee4 with built-in Alexa and an Ecobee Room Sensor. You can save $50 when you purchase the Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat from either merchant.

amazon nest and ecobee smart thermostat deals ecobee4 with built in alexa room sensor included 750x500

The Ecobee4 owns a spot in our Best Smart Thermostats list for its ability to monitor temperatures in up to 32 rooms and areas in your home by adding Ecobee Room Sensors. One Room Sensor is included with the Ecobee4.

The Ecobee4’s built-in Amazon Alexa feature is much more than the usual (and useful) Alexa compatibility you can use to check the thermostat status or change settings. The Ecobee4 allows you to talk directly to the voice assistant to ask about the news, set timers, play music, control other smart home devices, and anything else you can do with an Echo or Echo Dot.

Ecobee claims the Ecobee4 can help you save up to 23% on your home’s heating and cooling costs compared to setting and leaving a thermostat at 72 degrees. The thermostat and sensors can sense people’s presence in a room, as well as the room’s temperature.

The presence-sensing ability supports the Ecobee’s Smart Home/Away feature. When a room is vacant, the Ecobee4 automatically changes the settings for maximum savings, but the priority switches to maximum comfort when the sensors detect people. When the Follow Me feature is activated, the system adjusts for comfort by averaging the temperature in the spaces you occupy.

In addition to a monthly energy consumption report called HomeIQ, the Ecobee can also send reminders when your HVAC system needs maintenance and alert notifications if performance issues arise.

In addition to its Amazon Alexa integration, you can use the Ecobee mobile app, available in iOS and Android versions, to control the Ecobee4 from any location.

The Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Built-In Alexa and one Room Sensor ordinarily sells for $249, but during this Ecobee-backed spring sale, you can buy it on Amazon or Best Buy for just $199. Whether you’re adding to or upgrading an existing Alexa-based smart home configuration or simply want to take the plunge into smart thermostats to save money and balance your home heating and cooling comfort, this sale is a great chance to save on an excellent smart thermostat.

