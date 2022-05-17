Ecobee’s new thermostats include an air quality monitor

Ecobee is one of the big names for smart indoor heating. Its current Smart Thermostat and Ecobee3 lite are compatible with most smart home platforms and even have Siri or Alexa built-in. Today, the company is changing its lineup once again by adding two new thermostats: The Smart Thermostat Premium and the Smart Thermostat Enhanced. These two new thermostats will continue with Ecobee’s modern, comfort-focused, environmentally friendly, and energy-saving mission.

The first of Ecobee’s new offerings is its flagship one, the Smart Thermostat Premium. Along with radar, which is Ecobee’s latest sensor for detecting occupancy, motion, and temperature readings, the Premium also comes with an indoor air quality monitor. Air quality monitoring is excellent if you’re concerned about allergens or other air pollutants in your home. You can also choose whether to have Siri or Alexa embedded into the thermostat to make it act as a smart speaker. Of course, the Smart Thermostat Premium comes with Ecobee’s signature SmartSensor that you can place in any room to expand the thermostat’s detection area.

Both of the new thermostats have been designed with more premium materials and a more prominent glass face to improve readability and menu interaction. The 50% larger display combined with more extensive and redesigned menu items will make changing the temperature a breeze. In addition, the new radar sensor helps keep costs down by not having a physical lens in the device. Instead, it’s hidden inside both Ecobee thermostats while being able to better detect information, even around corners.

Ecobee’s latest thermostats also help with home security when paired with the company’s introduction of Smart Security Complete. By combining the SmartSensor for indoor occupancy and movement detection and SmartSensors for doors and windows, Ecobee can better understand what’s happening in the home. For example, Ecobee thermostats can detect break-ins, fires, or frozen pipes and use that information to pause heating or cooling throughout the house. A monthly fee of $10 also adds professional monitoring to the Smart Security Complete plan.

Ecobee has continued its efforts to be as eco-friendly as possible. Even with high-end products, it made sure its packaging uses fewer resources and creates less waste. As a result, the packages themselves are also 30% smaller. They also save about 25% on annual heating and cooling costs.

Ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Premium and Smart Thermostat Enhanced are now on sale at Ecobee’s website and supporting third parties for $250 and $190. If you don’t need all the extra and new features, the Ecobee3 lite is still available for $150.

