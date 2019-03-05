Digital Trends
Smart Home

Instant Pot merges with Pyrex and others under Corelle Brands

AJ Dellinger
By
5 best instant pot deals plus

Instant Pots aren’t just popular in the kitchen, they are apparently pretty popular in the business world as well. Instant Brands, the Ottawa, Canada-based company behind the beloved kitchen appliance, announced this week that it is merging with kitchenware maker Corelle Brands. The terms of the deal were not disclosed and the merger is expected to go through sometime during the second quarter of 2019.

Under the deal, Instant Pot will share the same corporate umbrella as other popular kitchen brands. That includes Pyrex, SnapWare, and CorningWare. The merger of Corelle Brands and Instant Brands is expected to create a company with an estimated value of more than $2 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. Instant Brands will maintain its headquarters in Ottawa, and the company’s founder will take over as chief innovation officer of the new, merged company.

The appeal of having Instant Pot in your portfolio is an obvious one. The device has taken kitchens by storm in recent years. Cookbooks for Instant Pots are extremely popular and people love to share recipes that they have tried with the appliance. Instant Pot also has a sizable social media following. According to the companies, the merger will give Instant Brands more support for new products and will help get the devices in the hands of new customers.

“As one of the fastest-growing small kitchen appliance brands in the world, Instant Brands has established itself as a leader in innovation and its high-quality products have become a staple in kitchens in North America, fundamentally changing how consumers think about cooking,” Ken Wilkes, chief executive officer of Corelle Brands, said in a statement. “We are excited to work with Robert and the rest of the talented Instant Brands team in providing operational and marketing support and access to our global sales network to accelerate multi-channel and new product growth as part of the Corelle Brands family.”

“We are thrilled to partner with a global market leader in Corelle Brands as we look to embark on our next chapter of strategic growth and expansion,” Robert Wang, founder, and chief executive officer of Instant Brands, said in his own statement. “Corelle Brands and Cornell Capital will be true partners in supporting our innovation and expanding product development pipeline.”

Don't Miss

Samsung beefs up just about everything in its Galaxy S10 smartphone range
awesome tech you cant buy yet food wrap feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Frigidaire FPGC3077RS Professional cooktop review
Smart Home

From induction to gas, here are the best cooktops that cook and look great

Find the best cooktops for your modern kitchen with our guide to great cooktops, the best new features, and what to look for in a cooktop. We check out gas, electric and induction models, plus portable options.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Philips Hue Outdoor Sensor
Product Review

Philips Hue’s Outdoor Sensor is an awesome addition for security -- or fun

The Philips Hue Outdoor Sensor allows you to add motion control to any Hue light, boosting safety and security with a welcoming ambience on your return home. Once you have it, you’ll wonder how you lived without it.
Posted By Terry Walsh
amazon may launch new grocery chain separate from whole foods
Business

Amazon reportedly planning an all-new grocery chain separate from Whole Foods

Amazon is reportedly prepping the launch of a new chain of grocery stores separate from its Whole Foods business. It’s thought the all-new brand could offer a broader range of items at lower prices.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
bluetooth iot updates internet of things fl
Smart Home

Unsure about just what the Internet of Things is? Here’s a breakdown

As of 2018, roughly 9 out of 10 adults in the U.S. use the internet, and we don’t just use it on our computers. The Internet of Things is making its way into our daily lives as well. What is IoT? We're going to break it down.
Posted By Erika Rawes
best instant pots main variation default view 1 715x715
Smart Home

The Instant Pot is many appliances in one. Here are our favorites

Instant Pots are perfect for people who don't have the kitchen space to store all kinds of appliances, minimalists who want to keep their homes lean and mean, and home cooks who love versatility in the kitchen.
Posted By Gia Liu
smart locks only home automation you need kwikset convert feat
Smart Home

No one gadget will improve your day-to-day life more than a smart lock

You can buy anything from a smart fridge to a smart toaster in 2019, but after trying them all, nothing improves day-to-day life more than a smart lock. We took a look at a couple of smart locks, and won’t be going back to the dumb ones…
Posted By Nick Mokey
google duo hands on 00
Smart Home

Google Duo audio calling reportedly arriving soon to Google Home speakers

Get ready for Google Duo audio calls on Google Home smart speakers. The Google Home Hub lacks a camera but supports incoming video calls with audio-only out and now it seems Google Home smart speakers will soon support audio-only Duo calls.
Posted By Bruce Brown
former apple exec selling his smart home for 35 million living room
Smart Home

Get enlightened! Here are the best smart light bulbs for 2019

Modern light bulbs are more eco-friendly and capable than ever, which makes them a great choice for those looking to add some convenience to their at-home lighting system. We've rounded up the best smart bulbs available.
Posted By Erika Rawes
instant pot post christmas sales duo mini 3 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker
Smart Home

Instant Pot not working right? Here are some common problems and how to fix them

If your Instant Pot isn't working right, seems to be burning meals, or is coming up with annoying error codes, here's how to troubleshoot. It might be as simple as adjusting your lid or making sure there's enough sauce in the pot.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
line clova desk news
Mobile

Line’s Clova Desk smart screen mimics your smartphone, in your smart home

After a short delay, messaging app Line appears to be ready to release its Google Home Hub challenger: The Clova Desk. The smart screen may control your smart home, but it brings Line from your smartphone with it.
Posted By Andy Boxall
quip electric toothbrush for kids press brush adult and kid landscape
Smart Home

Quip’s electric toothbrush for kids makes oral hygiene less of a hassle

Quip is launching a new, dentist-approved electric toothbrush for kids. It features the same guiding features found in Quip's original product for adults, but reimagined for smaller mouths, and will sell for $25.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
voice assistants arent ready assistant mem2
Smart Home

This recent study shows we’re already accustomed to our A.I. assistants

After surveying 1,700 consumers who use smartphones and other technologies that include voice commands, a new survey by Percifient Digital find that people are adopting voice commands and other technologies quickly.
Posted By Clayton Moore
august view video doorbell
Smart Home

August View is a high-res video doorbell that also adds color to your entryway

August announced August View, a wire-free, high-resolution video doorbell with two-way audio, motion detection, and free video clip cloud storage. The video sensor captures 1440p resolution video, 33 percent higher than 1080p full HD video.
Posted By Bruce Brown