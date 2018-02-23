Melting pots: Some models of America’s favorite kitchen gadget are overheating

Share

You might want to check the model number of your Instant Pot branded appliance, as apparently some of the appliances are overheating and melting.

Instant Pot recently confirmed that there have been reports of damage to some models and asked users to immediately stop using the product.

“We have received a small number of reports of the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker overheating, resulting in localized melting damage to the underside of the product,” according to a statement on Instant Pot’s Facebook page. “We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).”

The Gem 65 8-in-1, which are multi-tool devices that can slow cook, pressure cook, bake, steam, and more, are extremely popular. But users apparently started reporting damaged units months ago, with some posting images of mangled and melted bottoms. Users have complained that Instant Pot has been aware of the problem for a while but has done little more than ask users to stop using the device until the firm can fully investigate.

“It’s not a few customers tho <sic>,” user Raina Lincicum said in response to Instant Pot’s statement on their Facebook page. “There are countless people who have been waiting MONTHS since receiving this message as an email.”

A moderator turned off commenting after five comments, but the page has been shared more than 700 times on Facebook.

Reports say Instant Pot cookers overheating, meltinghttps://t.co/Bbl3VSZ7JW pic.twitter.com/k2fwa2cu8s — KTNV Action News (@KTNV) February 22, 2018

We’ve reached out to Instant Pot for a comment, and a spokesperson sent us a copy of the email the company has been sending to consumers.

“We can assure you, you will soon receive instructions on how to receive a free replacement Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker,” the letter said to users. “In the meantime, we again ask that you stop using your Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker.”

Although the affected devices haven’t officially been recalled yet, it’s probably a good idea to unplug your device for now. You can check to see if your machine could be faulty by looking at your Gem 8-in-1 pressure cooker’s batch code. The code is located on the bottom of your Instant Pot on a clear silver label. Check to see if your 4-digit batch code is among the following: 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, or 1746. If you do have one of the affected devices, Instant Pot says to call customer support at 1-800-828-7280 or by emailing support@instantpot.com.

Instant Pot has dealt with similar issues in the past. A Bluetooth-enabled Instant Pot model was recalled a couple years ago after customers reported suffering an electrical shock during use.