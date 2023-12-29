 Skip to main content
Hurry! This popular robot vacuum is discounted to $69 right now

The ionvac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum vacuums the floor of a nursery while a baby lies asleep in its crib.
While some robot vacuum deals can reach hundreds of dollars — and that’s already with discounts! — there are also some extremely affordable models of this type of cleaning machine. A great example is the IonVac SmartClean 2000, a popular robot vacuum with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours from Walmart. It probably has something to do with its price, as it’s down to a very cheap $69 for savings of $60 on its original price of $129. With stocks in danger of selling out, you’ll have to proceed with your purchase of this robot vacuum immediately.

Why you should buy the IonVac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum

The IonVac SmartClean 2000 may be cheap, but it shares several features with some of the best robot vacuums, including the ability to maintain a spotless floor. Its motor offers 2,000 Pa of suction power that’s capable of picking up all kinds of dirt, dust, and debris, and its wheels provide enough traction to navigate through different floor types such as hardwood and carpets. It’s got a three-stage cleaning system that includes a roller brush and side brushes, and once it’s done or its runtime of 100 minutes is up, it automatically returns to its dock to recharge.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum highlights the important of sensors, and the IonVac SmartClean 2000 doesn’t disappoint as it comes with anti-collision and cliff sensors that will prevent it from bumping into furniture and falling down the stairs. The robot vacuum may be controlled using its remote control or its companion app on your smartphone, and it also works with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant once it’s connected to your home’s Wi-Fi network.

The IonVac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum, which was already pretty cheap at its sticker price of $129, is down to an even more affordable $69 after a $60 discount from Walmart. This price probably won’t hold for long, because with Walmart selling more than 1,000 units of this robot vacuum over the previous 24 hours, stocks will run out sooner than you think. If you want to get the IonVac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum for about half-price, you should push through with the transaction right now because tomorrow may already be too late.

