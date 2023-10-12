iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop is over $100 off right now

If you were planning to purchase cleaning devices from Amazon’s October Prime Day deals, you should know that some of the offers remain online even after Prime Big Deal Days 2023 has ended. For example, the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop, originally $450, is still discounted by $101, so you’ll only have to pay $349. There’s no telling how long this lowered price will stay though, so if you want this robot mop to keep your floors spotless, you’re going to have to complete the purchase for it as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 is one of the best robot mops because it always does an amazing job at cleaning floors. It’s equipped with a Precision Jet Spray that loosens and dirt and sticky messes without getting your furniture or walls wet, as well as disposable pads for mopping and sweeping that you can replace with reusable pads if you prefer. Using these, the robot mop will be able to clean liquid spills, mud from shoes and paws, and many other types of messes.

It’s very convenient to get the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop to start cleaning, as you can request it to target specific rooms through the iRobot app or through your preferred voice assistant. The robot mop uses vSLAM navigation to learn your home’s layout so it can move in neat and efficient rows, and you can also set Keep Out Zones that it will avoid. Once it’s done with its cleaning session, or when its battery runs low, it automatically returns to its charging dock.

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop will help you maintain clean floors for a lowered price of $349, following a $101 discount by Amazon on its sticker price of $450. We’re not sure how long the savings will remain online or when stocks will run out, so it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as fast as you can. You should also consider taking advantage of Roomba deals, as iRobot’s robot vacuums will go well with the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

Editors' Recommendations