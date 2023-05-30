 Skip to main content
Roomba for hard floors: This Robot Mop is $150 off at Best Buy

The iRobot Braava jet m6 robot mop cleans a hardwood floor.

One of the best robot vacuum deals you can buy today is at Best Buy. The popular retailer is currently offering $150 off the iRobot Braava jet m6 Wi-Fi connected robot mop for $300, reduced from $450. If you’re in the market for a robot vacuum for your hard floors rather than carpet, you’ll be delighted with the results that this robot mop provides. Either hit the buy button below to get straight to making a purchase or read on while we tell you a little more about it.

Why you should buy the iRobot Braava jet m6 Robot Mop

If you already have one of the best robot vacuums for your carpet, you probably hate having to mop up the hard floors yourself. That’s where the iRobot Braava jet m6 makes your life so much easier. It promises to be the ultimate robot mop. You can tell it where and when to clean with its precision jet spray doing all the hard work in tackling sticky messes and kitchen grease, so you don ‘t have to worry. It’s designed with multiple rooms and larger spaces in mind, thanks to being able to navigate around objects as well as under furniture. It can clean all kinds of hard floors including hardwood, tile, and stone.

vSLAM navigation means that the robot mop can learn the layout of your home before building personal Smart Maps so that it can clean more efficiently and in neat rows. Any time it runs low on battery, it charges itself and picks up where it left off so nothing is missed.

As well as that, the iRobot Braava jet m6 Robot Mop can target specific areas within the rooms such as if you notice a stain. All you do is use Google Assistant, Alexa, or the iRobot Home app to direct it accordingly. It’s also possible to set up Keep Out zones such as if you don’t want the mop to disturb your child’s play area or the dog bowl.

The longer you use the iRobot Braava jet m6 Robot Mop, the smarter it gets. It’ll suggest personalized schedules based around what it knows will work for you. It’ll also suggest extra cleaning sessions during pet shedding season. If you own a connected Roomba robot vacuum, it’ll even team up with that so you get the perfect vacuum and mop finish every time.

Potentially smarter than you at keeping your home clean, the iRobot Braava jet m6 Robot Mop is usually priced at $450 but it’s down to $300 at Best Buy right now. A sizeable saving of $150 makes this one not to miss out on if you’re passionate about keeping your home clean.

