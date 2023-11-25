 Skip to main content
This Roomba robot vacuum is still $159 following Black Friday (42% off)

iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum
iRobot

Keeping a house clean can be daunting, especially after a long day at work. That’s where robot vacuums come in; while they can’t clean all of your house, they can at least make sure that dirt and debris stay off the floor. If you missed Black Friday deals from yesterday, don’t worry; there are still quite a few great deals on robot vacuums you can take advantage of. For example, there’s the iRobot Roomba 694, an entry-level robot vacuum with a few neat features that’s on sale at Amazon. While it usually retails at $275, you can grab it for $159, which is a significant %42 discount from what it usually costs.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694

Even though it’s an entry-level and budget-friendly robot vacuum, that doesn’t mean the Roomba 694 doesn’t have a lot of power and functionality. It has a three-stage cleaning process and two different brush types that help it pick up and clean some of the worst debris. Its brushes are also height-adjustable so that it can manage larger things than just dirt, such as cereal or pebbles, so it’s versatile. It can also use it’s smart features to detect very dirty parts of the floor and spend some extra time focused on those.

Of course, its intelligence goes beyond that, and you can do a lot of extra stuff, such as give it a specific schedule to clean around or assign it a room not to go into. It is also smart enough to find its way around your home without bumping into too many things, although it can certainly be a learning process. Luckily, you don’t have to worry about dealing with multiple surfaces if you have hardwood and carpet, since it can easily handle both. As for run time, you’re looking at around 90 minutes of vacuuming before it sends itself off to recharge, which is on par for the industry.

All in all, if you want to get a good robot vacuum without paying a ton, then the Roomba 694 deal that brings it down to $159 is perfect. If you’d like to check some more deals out then take a look at our roundup of the remaining Black Friday robot vacuum deals for some alternatives.

