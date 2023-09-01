This Roomba robot vacuum is discounted from $275 to $179

The iRobot Roomba 694, the top-selling robot vacuum on Amazon, is currently on sale with a 35% discount that slashes its price to an even more affordable $179. The $96 in savings on its original price of $275 probably wouldn’t last long though, so if you’re looking at robot vacuum deals because you need urgent help in maintaining clean floors, you have to hurry. Add the device to your cart and check out immediately, because if you don’t, there’s a chance that you miss out on the offer.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694

iRobot’s Roomba is a mainstay in our roundup of the best robot vacuums, so you shouldn’t doubt the capabilities of the iRobot Roomba 694. Its three-stage cleaning system and powerful suction will pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, with dual multi-surface brushes working on different floor types and an edge-sweeping brush reaching corners and edges. The robot vacuum also has an auto-adjust cleaning head that changes its height depending on where it’s moving.

Sophisticated sensor technology, one of the features to consider in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, is present in the iRobot Roomba 694. It comes with the brand’s Dirt Detect technology that will help the device determine the areas in your home that need extra attention when cleaning, while Cliff Detect will prevent it from falling down the stairs. You can start the iRobot Roomba 694 or schedule its sessions through the iRobot Home app or your preferred voice assistant, and it will learn your habits and make personalized suggestions based on them.

The best-selling robot vacuum on Amazon, the iRobot Roomba 694, will be yours for just $179, following a $96 discount on its original price of $275. If your messy floor situation isn’t going away, this is the device that you’ll want to buy, especially now that you can get it at 35% off. It’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as possible though, because we’re not sure when the offer will expire. If you’re already looking forward to the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaning your home, you should proceed with the purchase right now.

