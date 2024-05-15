Vacuum cleaners seems simple and they’ve been around forever. It seems like getting one on the cheap should be easy. But anyone who has ventured into a Walmart on the wrong day of the week will know better. Luckily, today is not the wrong day to be looking for a vacuum cleaner at Walmart, as the Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum is over 50% off right now. The vacuum is usually $399, but you can get it right now for $169. That’s a discount of $230. Walmart reports that over 100 have been bought in just the past day, so be sure to tap the button below to get to the sale page and start shopping. Need to know more about this Shark vacuum before making a purchase? Keep reading for all of the details.

Why you should buy the Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum

There are two important types of things to know about the Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum: The things it can do with you and the things it can do without you.

With your guidance, the Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum can have powerful suction on both hard floors and soft carpets, clean carpets with a simple conversion to a handvac-like tool with the crevice tool attachment, and store up to 40 minutes of battery life.

Automatically, on its own, the same vacuum filters out 99.9% of dust, allergens, and odors due to its HEPA filter. It will also automatically throttle its power using Clean Sense IQ technology. This technique allows the Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum to detect dirt on its own and “rev up” when the going gets tough. As a result, you may be the one vacuuming, but the tool is doing most of the thinking.

To get this vacuum at a rate of $169, you might have to act fast as the price is low and vacuum is proving a popular item. So, be sure to tap the button below to find the Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum in the Walmart store. Remember, it is $230 off the usual price of $399. Should it be sold out, you’re not completely out of luck, however, as there are some great vacuum deals from other brands going on at the moment as well. Or, just feeling a bit lazy about this whole vacuuming thing? Try our picks for the best robot vacuums.

Editors' Recommendations