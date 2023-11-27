Have you been vacuuming and mopping manually? To clarify, do you spend your evenings sweeping and vacuuming your floors section by section, only to pick up a mop when you’re done cleaning more thoroughly? That’s no fun, but it’s also a huge waste of time when there are robot vacuums to handle it all for you. iRobot, which you may know by its popular Roomba brand of smart vacuums, understands this better than most. Taking that a step further, they’ve not only provided a vacuum and mop in one unit thanks to the Roomba Combo j9+, but they also added a self-emptying and self-filling dock.

What does that mean, exactly?

It means when the Combo j9+ is done a cleaning run, after vacuuming and mopping, it will return to the dock to empty the dustbin, empty the dirty water, refill with fresh, clean water, and recharge. Guess how much you have to do to help it out? Nothing. You remain hands-free the entire time, and it can continue doing this for up to 60 days with debris and up to 30 days for liquid refills. Prepare to take back part of your busy day!

Of course, one of the downsides of advanced tech like smart vacuums, especially one so capable as the Roomba Combo j9+, is that they’re expensive. Now’s a great time to consider getting one, though, because Black Friday and Cyber Week deals have landed. You can expect to save $400 on the j9+, which is down to just $1,000 right now instead of its usual $1,400.

There’s much more to what it can do, so let’s explore how it might change your home life.

It does the work, your house stays clean, and you keep your hands free

With nearly all smart vacuums and smart home solutions, no matter how much is automated, at some point, you’re going to have to get your hands dirty. Whether that means swapping out or cleaning dust bags, changing the mop and vacuum attachments, or something else entirely. But with the Roomba Combo j9+, none of those things happen. In fact, you remain truly hands-free for anywhere from 30 to 60 days. Allow us to explain.

The Combo j9+ vacuum functions as both a vacuum and a mop. After it’s done cleaning, it will return to the included dock, empty its dustbin, empty its water bin, and then refill fresh water for a future run. The dirty and fresh tanks are separated in the dock, as you might expect. It can continue refilling the water for the mop function for up to 30 days without needing you. It can also empty debris for up to 60 days without needing you to empty the dock’s dustbin. That’s a long time for you to relax, take back some free time, or get ahead on other chores and important duties you may have.

But another aspect that’s worth pointing out is iRobot’s unmatched intelligent navigation technology. Most smart vacuums either get stuck on furniture or obstacles or have unforeseen problems — like running over pet accidents and traipsing a smelly trail all over the house. The Roomba Combo j9+ accurately identifies obstacles, avoids hazards, and stops cleaning what doesn’t need to be cleaned. Yes, that means it will totally avoid pet accidents like poo. It also prioritizes the dirtiest rooms first, so your home is always clean.

At any time, you can control the action through the iRoomba Home app or just check in with a bird’s eye view. You can schedule cleanings, adjust settings, or stop the vacuum entirely if you want it to take a night off.

It cleans, and it cleans well

Another problem that you might have with less-than-stellar smart vacuums is that they don’t really offer a thorough cleaning. That means you end up going behind them, maybe even every time they run, to ensure everything is truly vacuumed and mopped.

The j9+ uses three levels of suction power with an automatic carpet boost to improve suction on thicker floor types, like rugs and carpets. No dust or debris gets left behind this way, and the vacuum doesn’t have to do as many passes to achieve it — two cleaning passes at maximum.

As for the mopping, it uses SmartScrub back-and-forth motions to provide consistent pressure, which helps scrub the floor, eliminating even stubborn messes like spills or grime. No sticky residues will be left behind. It’s like if you mop yourself and put the good ol’ elbow grease behind your motions. Only, in this case, there’s a lot less effort required. You can sit back, put your feet up, and enjoy a cold beverage while your floors are cleaned from top to bottom.

The iRobot OS that the Roomba Combo j9+ is equipped with also uses learned intelligence to create a cleaning plan tailor-made for your floor plan and home. It will collaborate with you, as well, through the app, allowing you to fine-tune everything to ensure you have the perfect cleaning companion.

Roomba Black Friday and Cyber Week deals are your chance to save

From November 26 until December 2, iRobot is offering $400 off the Roomba Combo j9+ smart vacuum and mop, which drops the price to $1,000. That saves you quite a bit off the usual $1,400 price. Of course, it’s not the only vacuum on sale currently, but it is one of the best options in regard to price, features, and convenience. We recommend grabbing one if you’re tired of cleaning your house yourself or maybe checking out another model if the price is a little high for your liking.

