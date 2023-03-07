 Skip to main content
This Roomba S9+ robot vacuum and mop bundle is $500 off

Briley Kenney
By
The iRobot Roomba S9+ on a hardwood floor with the Roomba Braava robot mop.

Look, we’ll give it to you straight. Cleaning your floor, whether sweeping, mopping, or vacuuming, is no fun. But there’s a way to gain back your freedom and earn yourself some much-needed downtime. By grabbing one of the best robot vacuum deals, or one of the best Roomba deals, you can automate the entire process. The vacuum will operate out of its charging dock, leaving to clean your home during regularly scheduled sessions, before returning to recharge when it’s done. Some of the more advanced models even have docking stations that can auto-empty the vacuum’s dustbins saving you even more time and hassle. Of course, generally, the more features a robot vacuum has the more expensive it is.

But now’s your chance to get one for an excellent bundle deal, particularly on the iRobot Roomba S9+ which can vacuum, included Braava Jet M6 robot mop, and the auto-empty dock. Normally $1,449, Best Buy has slashed $500 off the price, so it’s yours for just $949 for a limited time. That’s a great deal and it comes with everything you need to take back your freedom — from cleaning anyway. Hurry, the deal won’t last long. You can grab it below or keep reading to learn more about the Roomba S9+.

Why You Should Buy the Roomba S9+ Robot Vacuum and Robot Mop Bundle

In the Digital Trends Roomba S9+ review the reviewer, Terry Walsh, gave it top marks at 4.5 stars praising its superb cleaning performance, self-emptying dust bin features, multi-floor smart mapping technology, and precise object detection and navigation support. In fact, one of the only caveats he mentioned was that the price was a bit steep. This deal, thanks to Best Buy, brings the price down to a much more manageable and reasonable point, fixing probably one of the only issues with the S9+ that we encountered during the review. Because it’s not the only robot vacuum provider out there, it also makes sense to consider a Roomba vs. Roborock comparison, to settle once and for all which is better.

Related

As for the Roomba S9+, it’s an incredibly capable smart vacuum and this bundle includes a Braava Jet M6 robot mop, which together, will get your floors clean, keep them clean, and yes, save you a lot of time. The Braava M6 did make it on our list of the best robot mops for 2021. With 40 times the suction power of previous models, and an exceptional three-stage cleaning system, the Roomba S9+ removes all dust, dirt, debris, pet hair, and nasties from carpets, floors, and beyond. The mop benefits from the same features as the vacuum, like smart mapping and navigation to move about the home without bumping into furniture, objects, or debris — like toys.

As the vacuum and mop continue to clean, the mapping solution gets smarter and more aware, building a more complete profile of your home’s layout. You can also decide when they clean, where, and configure Keep Out Zones through the iRobot mobile app. The base automatically empties the vacuum’s dustbin when it returns to charge, and allows it to continue cleaning for up to 60 days. Even then, you only have to change out the bag in the dock, which is simple and sanitary, thanks to the bag which prevents the nasties from getting everywhere. All that time it empties itself is worth it too, as you might be wondering if a robot vacuum that doesn’t auto-empty is even worth it? The answer is most likely no, but the Roomba S9+ does empty itself so you’re golden there.

Normally $1,449, Best Buy is having an amazing deal, after dropping $500 off the regular price. That means you can grab the iRobot Roomba S9+, with its charging dock, for $949. It also comes with two disposal bags for the dock, so you can use it for up to 120 days before you have to order more. What are you waiting for? Take advantage of this discount and recover some of your free time!

