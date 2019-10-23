Do LED lights leave you cold? TP-Link introduced three new Kasa Smart lights that can illuminate your home with individual vintage hue bulbs or add drama and excitement with infinite color multi-zone light strips.

“We are excited to bring the latest lighting innovations to the Kasa Smart lineup, helping to turn every home into a smart home,” said David Li, CEO of TP-Link Research America. “Our amazing new Vintage LED Filament Bulbs are a modern classic, while our new Light Strips let you easily customize any room with endless lighting effects and colors.”

All three new Kasa Smart lighting products work without a hub and respond to voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can also use Kasa’s mobile app to turn the lights on and off, set up lighting schedules, and monitor energy usage.

KL50 Kasa Vintage Soft White LED Filament Bulb

Kasa Smart’s KL50 Kasa Vintage soft white LED filament bulb resembles an incandescent light bulb. The KL50 combines retro design and a familiar soft white glow with smart bulb control. Available now, the Kasa Smart KL50 Vintage soft white LED filament bulb lists for $17.

KL60 Kasa Vintage Warm Amber LED Filament Bulb

The Kasa Smart KL60 Kasa Vintage warm amber, Edison-style LED filament bulb casts the historic hue of early incandescent lamps that were the color of candlelight. The KL60 bulb is dimmable so you can further adjust a room’s lighting mood. The Kasa Smart KL60 Kasa Vintage Warm Amber LED filament bulb lists for $17 and is available today.

KL430 Kasa Smart Multicolor Light Strip

If you like to design with lighting colors, Kasa Smart’s KL430 2-meter multicolor light strip is ready to party or brighten your day. You can decorate spaces with pretty much any combination of lighting effects or colors you can think of. Each KL430 strip has 16 individually controllable color zones ready to party down with ten pre-set animated lighting effects. According to a TP-Link representative, a customization feature software update for the Kasa mobile app due in early 2020 will allow users to set up their own effects. You can add optional multiple Kasa Smart KL430E meter-long extensions to the Multicolor Light Strip using 4-pronged connectors on the ends of the strip to a total of 33 feet, roughly 10 meters.

The KL430 Multicolor Light Strip retails for $70 and becomes available on October 23, 2019. The KL430E extension strips will be available in December for $25 each.

