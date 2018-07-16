Unlock your door with one touch thanks to the Kevo Contemporary

Share

Smart locks are already decidedly 21st century, but now, they’re getting some contemporary flair in terms of their aesthetics, too. On Monday, July 16, Kwikset debuted its newest smart lock model, the Kevo Contemporary. This modern smart lock promises homeowners a “DIY smart lock solution with unmatched convenience features,” and can now be purchased from The Home Depot.

The Touch-to-Open smart lock, as its name suggests, allows owners to unlock their doors with only a single finger. Simply touch your digit to the smart lock, and as long as an authorized device (like your smartphone, Android Watch, or Apple Watch) is within Bluetooth range, it will spring open for you. The Kevo Contemporary claims easy installation and is available in five finishes, including the brand’s perennially popular Iron Black and Polished Chrome.

Rather than having to leave a key for a guest or a friend, the Kevo gives you the option of granting electronic access to your home by way of e-keys that can be managed from a smartphone. And using the companion iPhone or Android app, you can quickly track who comes into or out of your home, so you’re never surprised by the comings and goings of your family members.

For a truly integrated smart home experience, Kevo Contemporary is compatible with a number of smart home products. For example, you can pair your Nest Learning Thermostat or Honeywell Total Connect Comfort Thermostats with the Kevo in order to trigger temperature adjustments anytime you lock or unlock your door. Alternatively, you can integrate the smart lock with the Ring Video Doorbell or SkyBell HD Doorbell to chat with guests at your front door and let them in, all from afar.

Of course, no smart home device would be complete without an Alexa integration, and luckily, you can ask the Amazon smart assistant to check whether or not your door is locked, or tell Alexa to lock or unlock the door. Plus, a number of applets on If This Then Thatt will trigger actions in other connected devices when your Kevo is locked or unlocked.

The Kevo Contemporary is available now for $229.