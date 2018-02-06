Organize and keep track of your keys with KeySmart Pro’s Tile integration

Bluetooth-tracking technology has made it easier for us to keep tabs on our possessions, but it hasn’t done much by way of getting us organized. After all, if you can stick a Tile tracker onto everything you own, do you really care about how put-together your possessions are? Luckily, there is one device on the market that not only wants you to stay aware of your things’ whereabouts but stay structured, too. Meet the KeySmart Pro, a Tile-powered gadget that wants to help you find your keys and keep them organized as well.

The minimalist device has Tile Bluetooth tracking built right into its hardware, which means that you don’t have to waste space by attaching an additional keyring and tag. Instead, you can just place all of your keys inside the KeySmart Pro. It looks a bit like a Swiss Army Knife case, but instead of pulling out blades and screwdrivers, you pull out all of your keys (oh, and of course, a bottle opener).

Capable of holding up to 10 keys (without an expansion pack), the KeySmart Pro is made of polycarbonate plastic, which claims to be both shatterproof and scratch proof. The hardware within the device is made of stainless steel, and once you attach a key to the KeySmart Pro, you can hide its jagged teeth while exposing its smooth back for easy access (and no more nicked fingers). Promising to be universal, the KeySmart Pro should work with just about any key found at your local hardware store. If you add expansion packs to the modern keychain, you can hold up to 50 keys.

And because Tile is built right into the KeySmart Pro, you don’t have to worry about losing your keys again. Conversely, you can also use the KeySmart Pro to find your phone — simply press a button, and you can make your phone light up or ring. The device will even turn up the phone’s volume so you can hear it beeping. Plus, a built-in LED flashlight means your days of fumbling in the dark to unlock your door are long gone.

You can grab a KeySmart Pro for $60 from the company’s website.