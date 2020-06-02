Many homeowners have experienced the frustration and expense of repairing a faulty HVAC system. Today, SmartAC.com launched the first smart home gadget for monitoring the health of your HVAC system. The system consists of three magnetic sensors that attach to the air conditioning and heating system in your home, as well as a central hub to which the sensors broadcast.

Most HVAC systems need to be inspected at least twice a year: At the start of summer, and at the start of winter. These inspections help pinpoint leaks, damage, and other problems that can harm the HVAC system or drive your energy bill ever higher. While the sensors do not totally eliminate the need for a professional inspection, they can help catch problems in real time and result in far more efficiency than twice-a-year or annual inspections.

You don’t have to do it all yourself, either. SmartAC.com offers a professional monitoring plan for $5 per month. This way, you don’t have to try to make sense of the data — SmartAC.com’s team of technicians can monitor the data your sensors provide and alert you if something seems amiss.

This release of these sensors comes at the perfect time. As summer begins to ramp up in the Northern Hemisphere, most people will run their HVAC systems much more often than they do in the cooler months.

The three sensors include a comfort sensor that monitors the air coming from the vents, a filter sensor that monitors the life span of your air filters and alerts you when they need to be changed, and a water sensor that guards against leaks and clogs in the AC drain. The SmartAC.com Hub sends the sensor data to the cloud so it can be accessed from anywhere.

The entire kit will launch at a price of $99, although there is a possibility the price will increase sometime after launch. The monitoring plans begin at $5 per month and include 24/7 monitoring, in-app HVAC health reports, and an ongoing product warranty. SmartAC.com also offers air filter subscriptions and AC tune-ups in specific markets. The monitoring kit is slated to begin shipping in April.

Editors' Recommendations