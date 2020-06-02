  1. Smart Home

These smartAC.com sensors keep an eye on the health of your HVAC system

By

Many homeowners have experienced the frustration and expense of repairing a faulty HVAC system. Today, SmartAC.com launched the first smart home gadget for monitoring the health of your HVAC system. The system consists of three magnetic sensors that attach to the air conditioning and heating system in your home, as well as a central hub to which the sensors broadcast.

Most HVAC systems need to be inspected at least twice a year: At the start of summer, and at the start of winter. These inspections help pinpoint leaks, damage, and other problems that can harm the HVAC system or drive your energy bill ever higher. While the sensors do not totally eliminate the need for a professional inspection, they can help catch problems in real time and result in far more efficiency than twice-a-year or annual inspections.

You don’t have to do it all yourself, either. SmartAC.com offers a professional monitoring plan for $5 per month. This way, you don’t have to try to make sense of the data — SmartAC.com’s team of technicians can monitor the data your sensors provide and alert you if something seems amiss.

This release of these sensors comes at the perfect time. As summer begins to ramp up in the Northern Hemisphere, most people will run their HVAC systems much more often than they do in the cooler months.

The three sensors include a comfort sensor that monitors the air coming from the vents, a filter sensor that monitors the life span of your air filters and alerts you when they need to be changed, and a water sensor that guards against leaks and clogs in the AC drain. The SmartAC.com Hub sends the sensor data to the cloud so it can be accessed from anywhere.

The entire kit will launch at a price of $99, although there is a possibility the price will increase sometime after launch. The monitoring plans begin at $5 per month and include 24/7 monitoring, in-app HVAC health reports, and an ongoing product warranty. SmartAC.com also offers air filter subscriptions and AC tune-ups in specific markets. The monitoring kit is slated to begin shipping in April.

Editors' Recommendations

These are the best cheap dishwasher deals for June 2020

signature is a luxury smart appliance brand from lg kitchen suite dishwasher 1

These are the best cheap air conditioner deals for June 2020

black decker frigidaire haier portable ac amazon sale smart 2 720x720

These are the best Nest smart thermostat deals for June 2020

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

The best bidet deals for June 2020: Cheap bidet toilet seats

best bidets euroto toilet bidet in bathroom

Best Memorial Day Sales 2020: The deals are rolling in

These are the best cheap microwave deals for June 2020

KitchenAid Convection Microwave Oven

Save $200 on the Roomba 890 robot vacuum at Best Buy — today only

Google gives workers a chunk of cash to build a home office

The best deals on iRobot Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners for June 2020

How to turn your old phone into a security camera

These robot vacuums have built-in cameras. Here’s what they can do

Roborock S6 MaxV closeup on cameras

The best Facebook Portal tips and tricks

facebook portal 2019 review 10 inch 14 of 20

The best espresso machines of 2020

best espresso machines mrcoffee cafebarista makers 1

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus vs. Google Nest Hello

The best window-cleaning robots for 2020