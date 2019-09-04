Momentum has entered the smart doorbell arena with its new Knok Wi-Fi video doorbell. The Knok is available now from several major retailers, including Walmart, Home Depot, and Amazon for a suggested price of $129. Momentum created Knok with the intention of providing an affordable, budget-friendly alternative to some of the more expensive smart doorbell options on the market.

Knok users receive 24 hours of video playback for free, although customers can purchase premium plans that enable multiple cameras and longer video playback. Plans start at $5 per month for seven-day video playback, $10 per month for 30-day video playback, and $20 per month for 60-day video playback. Customers can also use a micro-SD card for local video storage.

In addition to an on-demand livestream of your home, the Knok enables two-way audio and integrates seamlessly with Google Assistant. Google Assistant allows Knok to stream to any Google-enabled device, turn the siren on and off, and turn privacy mode on or off. The siren is a 110-decibel security feature designed to draw attention to your home and potentially ward off intruders.

The Knok has a 130-degree wide-angle view and streams at 1080p. When the camera picks up motion, it will send a push notification to your smartphone and begin recording. It uses infrared filters that provide clear views even in the dead of night. If you find yourself beleaguered by false alarms, you can set up custom motion zones.

On the aesthetic front, the Knok includes two interchangeable colored cases so you can find the right color to fit your home’s design. The Knok doesn’t introduce any groundbreaking features, but it nails the basic features of smart doorbells at a price point that’s within reach for most consumers. According to Jason Liszewski, Momentum’s vice president of sales, “34% of the time burglars are more likely to use the front door as their primary point of entry rather than a first-floor window or back door. We created Knok as a budget-friendly smart home solution to combat these startling statistics.”

If you’ve been in the market for a smart doorbell — and with the holiday season on the way, many people are searching for a way to combat porch pirates — then the Knok might be worth a look.

