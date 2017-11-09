Get a good night’s sleep while helping someone else do the same with this bed

You may just get a better’s night sleep knowing that your repose is not only benefiting you, but folks around the world as well. Meet Leesa, a direct-to-consumer sleep company that is not only interested in its customers’ comfort, but in the comfort of the world. Promising to donate one mattress for every 10 sold, Leesa has not only donated more than 12,000 mattresses to shelters, homes, and those in need since its 2015 launch, but is also committed to planting a tree for every mattress it sells as part of its commitment to protect the Earth. So if you’re not entirely sure of how to pick from among the many bed-in-a-box brands out there, you may consider one with a social mission.

As a certified B Corp company (a for-profit firm that also meets social and environmental standards), Leesa hopes to help you sleep better at night by both providing for both your physical and mental comfort.

“Our mission is to elevate life through better sleep,” the Leesa team told Digital Trends. “Customer experience is at the heart of everything we do and we run our company with integrity for our customers, suppliers, and employees.” Indeed, Leesa’s founders set out with the intention of building a company with a purpose, one that “measures its success as much by its impact on the world as by its financial success.”

The company boasts a wide range of products, including a couple mattress models, a pillow, and a blanket. Curiously enough, one of Leesa’s mattresses, the Sapira, is actually a hybrid that combines a pocket spring core with high-performance foam, a first in the bed in a box industry.

As for the company’s pillow, its differentiating factor is said to be its cover, which is machine washable, and technically allows you to forego a pillowcase. And for cold winter nights, there is the Leesa blanket, which is actually made from the same fabric as Leesa’s mattress cover.

All of Leesa’s products can be ordered from the company website, with the pillow starting at $75, the blanket at $149, the Leesa mattress at $525, and the Sapira mattress at $975.