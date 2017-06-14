Design a truly smart home made for the 21st century thanks to Lennar and Alexa

Why it matters to you Sometimes, your smart home can be rendered dumb by way of bad Wi-Fi. Lennar and Alexa are partnering to make sure that's no longer the case.

Up until now, our smart homes have really just been homes outfitted with smart appliances. The “smart” in smart home, in all honesty, comes as an afterthought — it’s not the home itself that’s intelligent. Rather, it’s the appliances in it. But all that is about to change thanks to homebuilding company Lennar, which on Wednesday launched the world’s first Wi-Fi-certified smart home designs alongside Amazon Alexa. For the first time, you can buy a home designed with voice control, shopping, and home automation in mind, giving the notion of a smart home a brand new meaning.

The builder has become the first to adopt the Wi-Fi Certified Home Design program from Wi-Fi Alliance, the global network of companies that “drives the interoperability, adoption, and evolution of Wi-Fi globally,” according to a company press release. So what does that mean for you? In essence, you’ll be able to control your lights, lock your front door, and set your thermostat by chatting with Alexa. And your home will be built with all those capabilities in mind.

“We’re very excited to work with Lennar to integrate Alexa into their Wi-Fi Certified Home Design program,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Alexa Smart Home for Amazon. “We’ve seen tremendous interest from our Alexa customers in controlling more aspects of their smart home through Alexa, and Lennar makes that easier for customers by seamlessly integrating devices that Work with Amazon Alexa into their Wi-Fi Certified home designs.”

The Lennar homes will be the first in the world to be constructed according to the new standard, which brings a streamlined approach to Wi-Fi network design that is meant to ensure whole-home connectivity with no dead spots. That means that your network will work with any and all smart devices.

“We live in a connected world, but most existing homes simply weren’t built for that world – leading to frustrating dead spots,” said David Kaiserman, president of Lennar Ventures. “By engineering state-of-the-art Wi-Fi right into the design and construction of every new Lennar home the way we do plumbing and ventilation – and then bringing it to life with Amazon Alexa – families will be able to enjoy a connected lifestyle to the fullest.”