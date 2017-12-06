Look into the future using the first smart glasses with Alexa control

There are a lot of people in the world that need glasses on a daily basis. Despite their often expensive price tag, they do little more than correct poor eyesight. Let Glass updates glasses for the 21st century by integrating them with smart home connectivity.

While maintaining a slim form factor, Let Glass features audio entertainment, telephone communication, and voice interaction. Using Alexa and a built-in microphone, these frames allow users to control their smartphones without fumbling through their pockets. Simply tapping the legs of the smart glasses activate remote control functions, while voice commands handle everything else. In addition to Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri and Google Now are also supported.

Keeping with a traditional appearance, audio is produced using bone conduction technology. Instead of a speaker, the glasses vibrate the small bones in the ear to produce sound. This also keeps ears open to other noises, ensuring users remain aware of their surroundings. This allows users to listen to music, track activity, use voice navigation, call a friend, and more.

All this technology in a small package should mean frequent trips to the charger, but that is not the case for Let Glass. Using head detection, these smart glasses auto switch the power when putting them on or off. This saves enough energy to give them a battery life of about 10 days.

When it is time to charge, these frames use magnetic charging to fully juice the battery in 30 minutes. When the connector is placed near the leg of the glasses, it automatically sticks to the port. The glasses don’t add much weight either, weighing in at only 27 grams. That is about the same weight as one AA battery.

The biggest appeal with Let Glass is that they don’t look like smart glasses. They are a far cry from the sci-fi look of Google Glass, and they remain slimmer than the competition.

Let Glass is available for pre-order on Indiegogo, starting at $119. Backers choose between three different frame styles — basic, modern, and vintage. Each style can come in black, red, or blue variations. Additional add-ons include polarized, photochromic, and prescription lenses.