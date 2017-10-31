Turn your regular glasses into smart glasses with PogoCam

You don't need to buy a pair of smart glasses in order to take photos with your spectacles. Just use PogoCam instead.
Wearables have been on quite a roll, what with smart clothing and smart watches and even smart shoes. But try as they might, smart glasses didn’t quite meet with the same success. After all, when’s the last time you saw someone wearing a pair of Google Glass, or even Snapchat Spectacles? The problem, of course, is that no one wants to put a ridiculous (looking) piece of technology on their face. But luckily, there’s a way to turn the glasses you already own into a pair of the smart variety. It’s all thanks to PogoCam from PogoTec.
This tiny camera might just be the most seamless way to reap many of the benefits of a pair of Spectacles or Google Glass without having to buy into a rather absurd aesthetic. Simply take your existing pair of glasses or sunglasses, and attach this magnetic camera to the side. Lightweight and unobtrusive, the easily removable camera will allow you to record memories with the touch of a top button. When you’re not using the camera, simply slide the lens towards the back of your glasses (or remove it altogether), and when you’re ready to start taking photos or videos, just slide it up and give it a better vantage point.
Smaller than a tube of chapstick and weighing in at 0.2 ounces (less than two dimes), PogoCam won’t disrupt the look of the eyewear you already own. But despite its diminutive size, it’s capable of quite a bit — the camera itself can hold up to 100 photos or six 30-second videos. The photos have a 5MP resolution, while videos are in 720p. When you run out of memory on the camera itself, transfer content over to the pocket-sized smart case, where you can load and store 16,000 photos or 180 30-second videos.
If you need to charge PogoCam, simply place it in its included smart case, and rejuice the camera while you transfer its content. And of course, you can transfer photos wirelessly from this smart case to your smartphone by way of Bluetooth.
The PogoCam promises to be the perfect companion for just about any adventure, particularly those where pulling out a camera or a smartphone to snap a photo might be somewhat difficult. The camera’s powerful magnet keeps PogoCam still and steady even on a 70 mile per hour motorcycle ride, or a 93 mph roller coaster ride. The camera also promises to be water and sweat resistant.
You can pre-order a PogoCam now for $149, with shipment expected for this fall.