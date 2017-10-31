Turn your regular glasses into smart glasses with PogoCam

Why it matters to you You don't need to buy a pair of smart glasses in order to take photos with your spectacles. Just use PogoCam instead.

Wearables have been on quite a roll, what with smart clothing and smart watches and even smart shoes. But try as they might, smart glasses didn’t quite meet with the same success. After all, when’s the last time you saw someone wearing a pair of Google Glass, or even Snapchat Spectacles? The problem, of course, is that no one wants to put a ridiculous (looking) piece of technology on their face. But luckily, there’s a way to turn the glasses you already own into a pair of the smart variety. It’s all thanks to PogoCam from PogoTec.

This tiny camera might just be the most seamless way to reap many of the benefits of a pair of Spectacles or Google Glass without having to buy into a rather absurd aesthetic. Simply take your existing pair of glasses or sunglasses, and attach this magnetic camera to the side. Lightweight and unobtrusive, the easily removable camera will allow you to record memories with the touch of a top button. When you’re not using the camera, simply slide the lens towards the back of your glasses (or remove it altogether), and when you’re ready to start taking photos or videos, just slide it up and give it a better vantage point.