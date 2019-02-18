Digital Trends
Smart Home

No strings attached: This levitating lamp uses science to defy gravity

Luke Dormehl
By

Science-fiction author and futurist Arthur C. Clarke once observed that any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic. That certainly sums up the new Levia lamp, created by Italian designed studio Idea3Di. At first glance, the stylish lamp — which is mounted on a base made of either Carrara or Black Marquina marble — simply looks like an attractive piece of quasi-industrial chic design. Look closer, however, and the lamp’s oversized LED filament levitates below the lamp stem, creating an otherworldly effect that’s sure to wow visitors.

“Levia is a very cool desk lamp that works via electromagnetic induction with a magnetic levitation system,” Ferdinando Petrella, co-founder of Idea3Di, told Digital Trends. “It was born from the combination of advanced technology, energy efficiency, and innovative design. You can use the touch-sensitive button on the base to switch off the LED filaments, and the light bulb will stay in levitation even if the light’s out. To turn it on, you just bring the bulb closer to the upper part of the lamp. The LED filaments will then switch on and the bulb will float.”

The lamp just landed on (well, floated onto) Kickstarter, giving anyone who wants to get their hands on it the opportunity to do so. This isn’t the first time we’ve covered a levitating lamp on a crowdfunding platform here on Digital Trends. Nonetheless, this is definitely one of the more stylish approaches that we’ve seen.

“We’ve not got a particular targeted audience with Levia because, as with all our products, it’s addressed to a very wide-ranging audience,” Damiano Iannini, the design studio’s other co-founder, told us. “Design lovers are our first followers, of course, as are technology lovers. However, everyone who likes their products to be useful and functional, as well as amazing, will find what they want in Levia.”

As ever, we offer our usual warnings about the potential risks inherent in crowdfunding campaigns. This is actually Idea3Di’s third Kickstarter project; previous ones including the Geizeer eco-friendly ice cooling system and Enimine, a “bouncing landmine” for Airsoft play. While both of those products are very different from Levia, it does at least demonstrate that the company has experience shipping crowdfunded projects. Still, it’s necessary to remind readers that crowdfunding projects can experience a host of problems — from not shipping on time to, unfortunately, sometimes not shipping at all.

That said, if you’re aware of these risks and still want to get involved, head over to Levia’s Kickstarter project page. Prices start at 99 euros ($112) for the white lamp, while the black version starts at 114 euros ($130). Shipping is planned to take place in July.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drones of 2019
Brava Oven
Smart Home

4 small appliances that have changed the way we cook food (for the better)

These are exciting times for home cooks seeking to advance or simplify their technique in the kitchen, thanks in part to four small appliances that have made a splash in the past few years. Here’s why you should consider buying them.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung outdoor cam digital wired security camera with night vision 3
Smart Home

Consumer groups call out retailers in a bid for better IoT security

Consumer groups posted a "Dear retailer" letter on February 12 that called out Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and Target, shaming the companies for selling insecure smart home devices.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Instant Pot 7-in1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker
Deals

Walmart drops a killer Instant Pot deal for Presidents’ Day weekend

With the Walmart Presidents' Day sale going on right now, you can actually pick up the Instant Pot Lux60 6-quart programmable pressure cooker for just $69 -- $30 off its normal price.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
family watching tv with google home
Smart Home

Walmart slashes prices on Google Home during its Presidents’ Day sale

Walmart slashes prices on Google Home during its Presidents' Day sale. Whether you're taking your first step in configuring a smart home or expanding to every room, Walmart has excellent sale prices for all the key components.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart Presidents’ Day sale: Instant Pot, Google Home, and 4K TV deals

Presidents' Day weekend is one of the best times of the year to find deep discounts on 4K TVs, laptops, Instant Pots, clothes, mattresses, and furniture. And Walmart is offering deals on all of those things and more.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Ring Video Doorbell 2 review
Product Review

Ring Video Doorbell 2 is the simplest entry into a smarter doorway

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 may lack the style and sophistication of premium door-dingers, but few can match its simplicity and versatility. The device, available in both wired and wireless configurations, is easy to set up and adds instant…
Posted By Terry Walsh
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
arkansas police department asks amazon for echo access
Smart Home

What exactly is Alexa? Where does she come from? And how does she work?

While "Alexa" has become synonymous with products like the Amazon Echo, you can't actually go out and buy an "Alexa." So what is Alexa? How does she work? Here's everything you need to know about Amazon's virtual assistant.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
presidents day sales washers dryers electrolux 8 cu ft front load perfect steam electric dryer in white lifestyle
Smart Home

Clean up with these Presidents’ Day sales on washers and dryers

Clean up with these Presidents' Day weekend sales on washers and dryers. We picked the top washers and dryers from six major online merchants, but there are many more choices. Altogether the six sites have 920 washers and dryers on sale.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ring spotlight cam wired offset
Product Review

Packed with features, the Ring Spotlight Cam Wired makes home security a breeze

With an integrated spotlight, crystal-clear video, and color night vision, this device makes home security a cinch. Here's why we like the Ring Spotlight Cam Wired as a great choice for outdoor home security.
Posted By Terry Walsh
facebook portal review feat
Emerging Tech

Here’s how Facebook taught its Portal A.I. to think like a Hollywood filmmaker

When Facebook introduced its Portal screen-enhanced smart speakers, it wanted to find a way to make video chat as intimate as sitting down for a conversation with a friend. Here's how it did it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lg tovala integraton kbis 2019 kitchentovala
News

KBIS 2019: LG adds Tovala’s meal platform to its array of smart oven add-ons

LG Electronics USA is launching new partnerships at KBIS 2019, including a new app integration into its smart ovens that will add Tovala's meal delivery and preparation platform. LG also features partnerships with SideChef, Innit, and Drop.
Posted By Clayton Moore
amazon go store needs few staff thumb
Smart Home

Amazon may be close to opening its first cashier-free store outside U.S.

Amazon could be on the verge of opening its first cashier-free store outside of the U.S. after a recent report claimed the company has secured retail space for a location in central London.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ring wired security products color night vision wi fi enabled video doorbell
News

Ready for his close-up: Another man was caught licking a Ring video doorbell

A man in Lake Worth, Florida was caught on film licking a family's video doorbell. This makes the second incident like this in just over a month, after another doorbell licker was caught in California.
Posted By Patrick Hearn