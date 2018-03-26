Leviton lights are now integrated with Nest smart devices for easier operation

Share

Turning on your lights just got a little bit easier. On Monday, March 26, Leviton debuted new connection capabilities with a wide range of Nest devices, including the Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Cam, and Nest Protect through the Works with Nest program. As a result, the Leviton Decora Smart with Wi-Fi technology and your whole suite of Nest devices will work together to automate lights throughout your household.

Whether you’re a professional electrician or simply a smart-home enthusiast, you can now use the free My Leviton app to sync up your Nest account. Once these two smart systems begin working together, you can have your Leviton lights turn on anytime a Nest Cam detects motion, or whenever the Nest Protect finds that there is smoke or carbon monoxide in your home. Alternatively, you can set your Leviton lights to turn on or off based on when the Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest app, or other Nest sensor determines that you are at home or otherwise occupied. This way, not only will you help keep yourself and your family safe, but you’ll also be able to save energy.

You can also begin using your smart lights as signaling devices by setting the bulbs to turn on, off, or blink for a preset period of time after a certain event occurs. Of course, it’s not entirely clear why you would ever want the lights in your home to constantly be flashing on and off, but hey, whatever floats your boat.

Decora Smart with Wi-Fi comes in light switches, dimmers, and plug-in modules, and all provide time-based schedules, free remote control from anywhere in the world, and of course, integrated voice control with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The introduction of Nest compatibility makes the smart lights just that much more robust.

“As part of our commitment to offering the latest innovations in smart home technology, Leviton is excited to add a simple-to-enact connection for a variety of Nest devices via the Works with Nest program,” said Aaron Ard, senior director of engineering for Leviton Energy Management, Controls & Automation. “Utilizing the My Leviton app, Nest users can now connect the two clouds with the click of a button to immediately provide enhanced automation schemes, making their lives at home more convenient and comfortable.”