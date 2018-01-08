LG’s new appliances may make your home even smarter than its owner

It’s 2018, and we appear to be marching ever closer to having a smart house that does everything from cook to clean on our behalf. Bringing us one step closer to this dream is a line of appliances from LG that includes a new refrigerator, washer and dryer, vacuum, and dishwasher.

LG 4 Door InstaView (LMXS30796M)

First up is the LG Smart InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator, which boasts an LCD touchscreen panel within the door that allows you to look up recipes, track the contents of the fridge, or keep yourself entertained with music. You can tap the screen twice to see what’s inside without ever opening the door, or simply chat with your new fridge, as LG’s latest appliance is said to be the first refrigerator with Amazon Alexa built in. That means you can tell Alexa to make a grocery list (or order groceries), read out a recipe, and more.

LG 4 Door Smart InstaView (LNXS30996D)

If that doesn’t quite do it for you, LG also has the same refrigerator with SmartThinQ in a matte black stainless steel — a finish promises to hide smudges and blend in well with just about any decor. This particular fridge also comes with a CustomChill drawer that can be adjusted to one of four temperature settings, so different produce is kept at their unique optimal temperatures. And like the Door-in-Door fridge, this appliance can also be controlled using an app or via voice commands (though this one uses Google Assistant).

LG Washer-Dryer (WT1901CK, DLEY1901KE, WD100CK)

Next is the LG Top Load Washer and Dryer Pair with LG SideKick and SmartThinQ. Featuring the LG SideKick pedestal washer, this extra washer allows you to wash two different loads simultaneously. It has an extra cubic foot of capacity, and boasts speciality cycles like active wear, hand wash, and intimates. The regular washer, on the other hand, promises to wash more in as little as 30 minutes. And of course, the SmartThinQ Wi-Fi technology allows you to control both the washer and dryer from afar.

LG A9 CordZero Stick (VS9601FCBSW)

The LG CordZero Stick Vacuum is purported to have the most powerful suction in a cordless vacuum cleaner, and can apparently run for up to 80 minutes on a single charge. With 140AW of power, you may want to keep this particular appliance away from the family pets.

LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher (DUAG27HN)

Finally, theres’ the new LG Signature SteamClean dishwasher, which features four Multi Motion spraying arms (most models have just two). This double capacity is aimed at cleaning dishes more efficiently and effectively, and the TrueSteam feature uses steam to do away with caked on food. And like other LG products, this dishwasher can also be controlled remotely.