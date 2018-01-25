You can now ask your LG AC unit to cool your home

Living alone doesn’t have to mean living in silence. At least, not if your home is equipped with smart appliances from LG. The South Korean company has debuted a number of new innovations that are compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means that even if you’re not talking to people at home, you can certainly talk to your household.

Thanks to a wide range of smart devices, LG is providing customers with more ways to interact with their connected homes. The latest appliance to gain voice control is none other than air conditioners from LG Electronics, which means that you’ll now be able to cool your home with nothing more than your voice. At AHR Expo, an HVAC industry event, LG is showing off a whole host of voice-activated solutions that could make controlling the temperature of your house that much easier.

“LG is unique in that we have a broad range of products for consumers, which makes it easy for homeowners to enjoy all the convenience of today’s connected home,” said Kevin McNamara, senior vice president of LG Air Conditioning Technologies. “Now that we have expanded our Wi-Fi capability to 13 more indoor units, nearly all of our indoor units, including ducted and duct-free models, are connected in the LG smart home ecosystem.”

The new integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant build upon technologies that debuted at CES 2018. Indeed, LG was one of Google’s main partners in bringing its A.I. assistant to more screens in order to compete with the Amazon Echo Show. But when it comes to other smart home technologies, LG is working with both Alexa and Assistant to ensure that everyone can take advantage of voice commands, regardless of which platform they prefer.

Moving forward, customers will be able to use simple voice commands to adjust thermostat settings on their LG air conditioner, check the remaining time on the washing machine, ask their fridge to make more ice, turn off the stove after cooking, or check the air quality using an air purifier. And setup promises to be simple and efficient with the free LG SmartThinQ app, available on both Android and iOS devices. This single app will give customers control of all LG appliances throughout their home.

And the company isn’t done yet — throughout 2018, LG will be ensuring that Wi-Fi is built into “virtually all of its … appliances.” And while Google and Amazon are the first smart home platforms with which products will be made available, the company’s “Open Partnership-Open Platform-Open Connectivity” will soon include other smart home hubs as well.