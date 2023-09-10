 Skip to main content
The cheapest air fryer deal available today is just $25

There are high-end devices among the air fryer deals that are available right now, but there are also options for shoppers on a tight budget like the Mainstays 2.2-quart compact air fryer. From an already affordable original price of $30, it’s down even further to $25 after a $5 discount from Walmart. The savings aren’t much, but you might as well take it if you’re interested in buying a cheap air fryer. You’ll need to hurry though, as we’re not sure how long stocks will remain available.

Why you should buy the Mainstays 2.2-quart compact air fryer

The best air fryers cook your food with electric heat that’s circulated by powerful fans, for fried food that’s crispy on the outside but moist on the inside using little to no oil. The Mainstays 2.2-quart compact air fryer may be cheap, but it prepares your food in the same way so that you won’t be consuming grease that’s bad for your health. Its capacity is enough for personal use, or to make snacks for two, so it’s perfect for a small kitchen or for a dorm room.

With a temperature range of 175 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, you have control over the cooking process with the Mainstays 2.2-quart compact air fryer, and you can check on your food at any time by pulling out the basket using its handle that remains cool to the touch. We’ve got a guide on how to clean an air fryer, but you may not need it because the Mainstays 2.2-quart compact air fryer’s basket and tray are removable and dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleanup.

The Mainstays 2.2-quart compact air fryer, which is already cheap at its sticker price of $30, is even more affordable right now at $25 from Walmart following a $5 discount. That’s a very low price for a reliable cooking device, so you shouldn’t take your time in pushing through with the purchase because other shoppers may grab all the stocks. This bargain for the Mainstays 2.2-quart compact air fryer won’t last long, so complete the transaction as soon as possible — you may miss out if you delay the process to tomorrow.

