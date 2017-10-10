Meural lets you bring an endless art collection to any room of your home

Why it matters to you Want to grace your walls with some art? Meural can give you access to thousands pieces of artwork with its smart digital canvas.

Are those the halls of the Louvre you’re exploring or just the hallways of your own home? Meural hopes that you won’t be able to tell the difference. The company behind the eponymous smart art frame has now unveiled the second generation of the Meural Canvas, which is now available in three new designs crafted from sustainably sourced American hardwood. So if you’re looking to bring some culture into your home, you can start with this dynamic canvas.

We first introduced you to Meural a couple years ago, when we called it “Tinder for art.” That analogy still holds true — the canvas allows you to switch art pieces in the Meural frame with the flick of your wrist. So when you’re tired of one piece, simply change it to another, all from your smartphone or with a simple gesture.

With the my.meural library (which you can access for $4.95 a month or $39.95 annually), you’ll have access to a searchable, curated collection of tens of thousands of licensed artworks. Thanks to the company’s TrueArt technology, which blends hardware, firmware, and algorithmic software, all these pieces promise to be as rich and vividly textured as the original.

“We are building a platform that has the power to connect emerging artists to new audiences on a global scale — something that has never before been possible,” noted Jerry Hu, Meural co-founder and chief operating officer. “Within seconds, a work by an unknown artist can appear on thousands of walls around the world. For Meural users, the ability to continuously discover new art — and customize their space without limit – sets a new precedent for living with art, and establishes a sustainable new model of art patronage for the future.”

The three new designs include the Lenora, which is made from poplar and is available in black and white; and the Winslow, the premium new offering made from black walnut. The second generation of the smart frame promises improved Wi-Fi capabilities for better connectivity to the companion app, increased RAM for more storage of art, and automatic orientation matching so you can easily display art either vertically or horizontally.

“It’s 2017, and the art market is still off-limits to all but a select few,” said Vladimir Vukicevic, Meural co-founder and CEO. “Our arts institutions are struggling to maintain the public’s limited attention and adapt to our rapidly evolving culture. Meural’s ultimate goal is to use our technology to bring art into every home, and to create lasting, fluid relationships between artists, arts institutions, and art lovers.”