May the forks be with you when you use the Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker

The Force surely was with Uncanny Brands when the company launched the Deluxe Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker on Friday, May 25. The appliance’s appearance coincided with the opening date for Solo: A Star Wars Story, the latest film in the science-fiction franchise.

The Deluxe Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker is patterned after Hans Solo’s YT-1300 freighter and sports a Rebel Alliance symbol on the waffle plate.

Dual indicator lights let you know when the plates are hot enough for pouring batter and when the waffles are ready. A regulating thermostat and weighted lid help ensure even browning.

According to the manufacturer, you’re not limited to cooking only waffles. You can also use the Deluxe Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker to create Star Wars-theme hash browns, cookies, and other snacks for random Ewoks and Wookies in your home.

The waffle plates are coated with a non-stick surface material for easy cleaning. Just wipe them clean after cooking with a damp cloth.

The waffle maker will make an impression with its presence alone. Sizable at 14.6-inches long, 9.2-inches wide, and 5.3-inches high, the appliance weighs four pounds. The waffle maker stands on end for storage.

The Deluxe Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker lists for $50. According to the Uncanny Brands website, the waffle maker is available on a pre-order basis. Shipments are scheduled to begin June 15.

Uncanny Brands, formerly called Pangea Brands, has a full lineup of Star Wars licensed kitchen counter-top appliances. Highlights include a stainless steel Darth Vader Stovetop Kettle with a lightsaber handle for $50, a hot air popping Death Star Popcorn Maker perfect for Star Wars binge-watching for $50, a corded Anakin Skywalker Lightsaber Immersion Blender with a 15-inch stick and a 300-watt motor for $35.

Kids might enjoy an R2-D2 Empire Toaster with two slots for $35. The toaster brands each slice with a darker toasted silhouette of its namesake droid.

If you’d like more stealthy tabletop reminders of your favorite Jedi weapon, Uncanny’s Stars Wars Lightsaber Salt and Pepper Mills, $40 for the set, might do the trick. The dual stainless steel mills have ABS plastic exteriors and are 8.75-inches tall and 2-inches in diameter. They each run on four AAA batteries and display light while dispensing. The grind for each mill, one red and the other blue, can be adjusted from coarse to fine.