Ron Howard takes over as director of the Han Solo movie after Miller, Lord exit

Update: We added news of Ron Howard taking over as the film’s director.

Han Solo, everyone’s favorite shoot-first smuggler and all-around rogue, is getting his very own movie in 2018. It will explore his life in the years leading up to his fateful encounter with Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in a Mos Eisley cantina.

The still-untitled film is the second “anthology” movie planned for the sci-fi franchise, following 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Directed by two-time Academy Award winner Ron Howard after the exit of original filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the movie features Hail, Caesar! and Beautiful Creatures actor Alden Ehrenreich in the role of a young Han Solo, and will chronicle the character’s early adventures and the origins of his friendship with Chewbacca, his Wookiee co-pilot and partner.

While we’re still waiting on an official title for the film, the young Han Solo movie is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 25, 2018. Here’s everything we know about the Han Solo movie so far:

Enter Ron Howard

Celebrated filmmaker Ron Howard officially took over directing duties for the Han Solo movie just two days after news broke on June 20, 2017 that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were out due to creative differences.

Howard’s involvement was confirmed by Lucasfilm in a June 22, 2017, press release issued by the studio.

“At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began 40 years ago,” said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy in the statement. “With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.”

Given how deep into production the Han Solo movie was when Lord and Miller exited, the big question now involves the amount of footage Howard will keep, and how much he’ll reshoot to shape the film into something more in line with his own vision for it. Three weeks of principal photography remained in the production schedule when he took over, with another five weeks of reshoots reportedly budgeted for the film.

Lord and Miller depart

Less than a year out from the movie’s May 2018 release date, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have exited the film, citing creative differences. The movie is still filming at Pinewood Studios in London, and will be for several more weeks, with reshoots already planned for later this summer.

Lord and Miller have a distinctive style and a knack for comedy that breaks the fourth wall, which ultimately may have contributed to their removal from the Han Solo movie.

Statements from both the directorial duo and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy cited a difference of opinions about major creative elements. Lord and Miller apparently clashed with the sensibilities of screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, according to an account from The Hollywood Reporter, while Variety has reported that the directors were also in constant conflict with Kennedy and other LucasFilm creatives.

Ron Howard was initially reported to be one of the top picks to take on the project, per a report from Deadline.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the production of a Star Wars spinoff has run into trouble at the 11th hour. Last year’s Rogue One underwent significant reshoots, and turned out to be well received by critics and fans alike. This personnel change doesn’t necessarily spell doom for the movie — although it’s certainly disappointing for fans of Lord and Miller’s previous output.

Two characters revealed?

Character details from the upcoming film have been in short supply, but the die-hard detectives of MakingStarWars.net have been hard at work trying to uncover more. (Warning: possible spoilers ahead!) The website’s sources have revealed that there is a new character named Mother Proxima in the young Han Solo movie, likely portrayed by a puppet. Dave Chapman, the man behind the droid BB-8, is reportedly operating the character, and it is possible that Mother Proxima will be voiced by one of the other cast members.

The website also caught wind of a female character named Val and speculates that she’ll be played by Emilia Clarke. The reasoning behind the suspicion is that Val is said to have “top billing.” However, the film’s cast has other actresses equally worthy of top billing, including Thandie Newton, so it’s too early to say.

Nothing is confirmed yet for either possible character, of course, so don’t start writing Mother Proxima or Val fanfic yet.