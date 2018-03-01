The Morror is a smart mirror that offers tips to help start your day

Share

Few of us are hubristic enough to suggest that we don’t need a helping hand in the morning and here to help is the Morror. Heralded as the “world’s best smart mirror,” this bathroom device displays makeup and skin video tutorials directly on its surface, all while providing you with high-definition lighting. So if you need just a little something extra when putting your face on at 6 a.m., this could be the product you have been waiting for.

Part beauty assistant, part smart hardware, the Morror truly seems to be the 21st-century mirror. It comes pre-installed with makeup and skin tutorials that will help you amp up your daily beauty regimen, and also offers high-quality lighting to combat even the dingiest of bathroom situations.

“With our busy schedules, it’s difficult to take time for ourselves to learn new makeup and skin care techniques,” said founder Jian Zhang. “We wanted to create something that is interactive and can be used every day, making users look even more beautiful than they already are.”

The Morror promises a pro-lux lighting system that comes complete with smart touch control, anti-blue ray features, and brightness adjust functions. Plus, it’s fingerprint proof, so even if you’re adjusting the mirror as you put on your mascara, you won’t have to worry about smudges (though we can’t say the same about your makeup). Plus, the Morror comes with clock and weather displays, so you will always be able to keep tabs on time and start considering your outfit of the day.

The Pro-lux Light System claims to simulate natural sunlight’s full-color spectrum so that you can see your face no matter what time of day it may be. With a color rendering index (CRI) of 98 and illuminance of 1,100 lux, Morror promises to show you every detail of your face (which, honestly, sounds a little scary).

“Users can start their mornings off with makeup tutorials while ending the day with skincare tutorials in the evening,” founder Jian Zhang said in a statement. “Our goal is to make makeup and skincare routines much easier as our lives continue to get busier.”

Of course, you should always exercise caution when backing any crowdfunding campaign, but if the Morror has piqued your interest, a pledge of $99 should get you one of these smart mirrors by May.