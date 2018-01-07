Digital Trends
Home > Smart Home > Li-Fi is finally coming to your home, inside this…

Li-Fi is finally coming to your home, inside this unassuming LED lamp

By
Flo saves you the hassle and the money associated with fixing burst pipes
OK., Google, it’s time for you to work with the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt
L'Oréal's new battery-free wearable fits on your thumbnail, measures UV exposure
Nuheara's newest earbuds widen your choices for personalized hearing devices
LG's 65-inch rollable OLED TV curls up like a poster, looks shockingly practical
Samsung freezes out Alexa, opts for Bixby in Family Hub smart fridges
DJI Ronin S is a one-hand gimbal for DSLRs; Osmo Mobile 2 embraces vertical video
RightEye EyeQ uses eye tracking to test for vision problems, brain injuries
Are your pockets deep? Acer Predator Orion 9000 can push limits of gaming power
Acer's new laptops include a liquid-cooled 2-in-1, $250 fanless Chromebook
CES 2018 will have an extra focus on smart cities and the impact of IoT
Nuance to display latest A.I.-based features for car connectivity at CES
'Smart' sunglasses from Vuzix work with Android and iOS, will debut at CES
HP embraces USB-C with the new Chromebook 14 G5 and Chromebox G2
XYZprinting's da Vinci Nano is a cute plug-and-play 3D printer for the masses

Complaining about slow Wi-Fi speeds is so 2017. At CES 2018, Oledcomm debuted what it claims is the first Li-Fi-connected object in the world. It’s called MyLiFi, and it offers wireless, radiowave-free internet at the speed of light, and all from an attractive LED lamp. Promising to revolutionize internet access and provide “controlled access to families, unprecedented confidentiality to professionals, a lag-free gaming experience, and radiowave-free internet to all,” this is one lamp that hopes to light up your life in more ways than one.

Li-Fi, or Light Fidelity, is a new technology that connects mobile devices and other internet-enabled objects by way of LED lights. Li-Fi transmits data by modulating light signals emitted by an LED light bulb — in essence, providing the internet through light. Said to be far faster than traditional Wi-Fi, Li-Fi has no need for radio or electromagnetic waves, and claims to be supremely secure due to its imperceptible signal.

“Just as clean energies are displacing fossil fuels and propelling us towards a world of responsible innovation, light is now replacing radio waves to provide a safe, a people- and eco-friendly internet connection,” said Benjamin Azoulay, CEO of Oledcomm. “MyLiFi marks the start of a new era in connectivity.”

Oledcomm MyLiFi

While Li-Fi has apparently been around since 2005, it’s never been made widely available to the public. Instead, Li-Fi has been mainly applied in the public realm, helping blind people navigate transportation systems, transmitting medical information in hospitals, and even measuring wait times in supermarkets. But now, MyLiFi is bringing the technology to the home.

The LED light is designed to be flexible, and its LED light beam can be pointed in any direction. The color temperature ranges from cold white to warm orange, and its brightness can be adjusted. The sleek and modern design hopes to blend in with any home decor, which is to say that MyLiFi ought to combine form and function. You’ll have to wait a while before getting your hands on one of these new-age lamps, however. The MyLiFi will first go on sale for pre-order via a Kickstarter campaign, with prices beginning at $499.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: ces2018, Internet, MyLiFi, smart lamp, Smart Home
Don't Miss

Samsung freezes out Alexa, opts for Bixby in Family Hub smart fridges
Up Next

Nuheara's newest earbuds widen your choices for personalized hearing devices